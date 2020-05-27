What time is the SpaceX launch today, and can I see it from the UK?

What will occur after the launch?

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will take off from launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, carrying the Crew Dragon spacecraft the place Mr Behnken, 49, and Mr Hurley, 53, might be seated.

Mr Behnken will function the mission’s joint operations commander and take accountability for the rendezvous, docking and undocking of the Dragon capsule, whereas Mr Hurley might be accountable for the launch, touchdown and restoration of the car in his function as the Crew Dragon spacecraft commander.

The journey to house will take round 10 minutes. After about two minutes, the rocket will separate into what is referred to as a primary stage and a second stage.

The first stage will return to a SpaceX touchdown ship which might be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, whereas the second a part of the rocket will proceed the journey with the Crew Dragon capsule.

Once in orbit, the capsule will separate from the second stage and journey at round 17,000mph earlier than being ready to rendezvous, and dock, with the house station 24 hours later.

Forecasters put the odds of acceptable launch climate at 40laptop.

How can I watch it stay?

Astronaut Tim Peake mentioned the rocket might be seen in the UK if Britons look south-west.

“@Space_Station , 21:20 (look west, right of the moon) @SpaceX launch, 21:33, then about 21:50, it will be following the same path as the ISS over the UK,” he tweeted.