What time is the SpaceX launch on Saturday, and can I see it live?

The first stage will return to a SpaceX touchdown ship which will probably be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida, whereas the second a part of the rocket will proceed the journey with the Crew Dragon capsule.

Once in orbit, the capsule will separate from the second stage and journey at round 17,000mph earlier than being ready to rendezvous, and dock, with the area station 24 hours later.

How can I watch it stay?

You can register to see it stay here in the Nasa web site. The web site additionally has extra sources to study extra about the mission, together with a tour of the launchpad and a take a look at Nasa Spacecraft Simulation and Spacesuit Training.

A Nasa/ SpaceX launch will broadcast stay on NASA TV just a few hours earlier than liftoff at 8:22pm BST, and then persevering with by way of docking the subsequent day.

Who are Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley?

Mr Behnken, 48, and Mr Hurley, 53, are skilled Nasa astronauts who’ve been concerned in testing of the Crew Dragon capsule.

Mr Hurley, who was a fighter pilot in the US Marine Corps, was on the ultimate flight of the area shuttle Atlantis in 2011 earlier than it was discontinued.

Mr Behnken was a flight check engineer with the US Air Force earlier than becoming a member of Nasa, and has spent simply over 29 days in area, which incorporates 37 hours of spacewalking time.