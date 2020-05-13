What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

It’s German soccer. And it’s again. Finally. And it’s FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich within the Bundesliga on Sunday May 17 at Stadion An der Alten Försterei.

What time is kick-off?

The sport will get underway at 5pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport 1 have the protection for this one and their program begins at 4.45pm BST, following on from the Cologne vs Mainz match instantly earlier than.

What is the crew information?

Fortunately for Bayern, the enforced suspension of soccer has given Robert Lewandowski the possibility to return from a knee harm. Unfortunately for Bayern, Philippe Coutinho has undergone surgical procedure on an injured ankle and won’t be match for motion.

What are the most recent standings?