What time is kick-off today, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

What is it?

Borussia Dortmund vs BayernMunich The German Bundesliga (and that recognized that we would certainly all be focusing on that this May?) provides not just its greatest suit however most likely the suit on which the period hangs as Bayern playDortmund Yes, it’s Der Klassiker and it’s initial taking a trip to 2nd, with 4 factors in between them in the table.

When is it?

The suit at Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday May 26.

What time is kick-off?

The suit will certainly obtain under method at 5.30 pm (BST), however if you remain in Germany– or in main Europe– after that it will certainly be 6.30 pm. Quite a teatime reward for UK followers on a weekday mid-day, after that.

What TV channel is it on?

BT Sport will certainly be revealing it on BT Sport 1. James Richardson and Raphael Honigstein have actually been their workshop males and that great Mr Owen Hargreaves has actually been doing a little bit of punditry, consisting of calling RB Leipzig “a pack of bees” onSunday Sure. If you do not have BT, you can comply with every one of the activity as it takes place right below with our minute-by-minute discourse.

What is the group information?

Jadon Sancho has actually been on the bench two times considering that the resumption however is anticipated to begin for Dortmund, that are likewise really hoping that captain Mats Hummels shows up okay after having Achilles troubles versus Wolfsburg onSaturday He would certainly be a huge miss out on versus his previous Bayern coworkers. Emre Can can enter midfield however Axel Witsel is still uncertain. Marco Reus is still out.

For Bayen, Serge Gnabry looks readied to begin on the wing however it’s engine area guy Thiago whose health and fitness is of many passion, he missed out on the last suit and is ranked as a ‘confident’ for this set.

What are the most recent standings?