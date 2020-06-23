What time is Boris Johnson’s speech today, and what will he say about lockdown?

Boris Johnson will today announce a series of changes to the lockdown rules. On July 4, already dubbed by some MPs “Super Saturday”, cinemas, museums, galleries, restaurants, hotels, pubs and hairdressers will be allowed to reopen, and “air bridges” established to save lots of the summer holidays. Mr Johnson is likely to address the House of Commons at 12:30pm.

This follows the publication of the Government’s roadmap” for getting Britain out of its coronavirus lockdown on May 11.

“Our plan to rebuild” is a 51-page dossier that set out a three-phase strategy for gradually lifting the current restrictions.

Mr Johnson said that, to save lives, “we must acknowledge that life will be different, at least for the foreseeable future”.

The roadmap detailed how a Government would move between three phases using a group of steps.

So which of these phases are we in now, and what changes can we are expectant of? Here’s what we know.

When did the lockdown begin?

The UK has been on a strict lockdown since March 23. In this first phase the Government aimed to contain, delay, research and mitigate the virus.

But the united kingdom is now exiting phase one. “The longer the virus affects the economy, the greater the risks of long-term scarring and permanently lower economic activity, with business failures, persistently higher unemployment and lower earnings,” the roadmap states.

Remaining in phase one could “damage the sustainability of the public finances”, and the ability to fund the NHS, it adds. So the Government is keen to lift measures, but before it can do this it must review the lockdown.