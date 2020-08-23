What time and channel is the Sunday Dover NASCAR race?

What time is the NASCAR race today?

Coverage of the Drydene 311 Race 2 at Dover International Speedway will start at 4 p.m. EST.

The race will be divided into 3 phases 311 laps (70-115-126) and 301 miles.

Denny Hamlin won Saturday’s occasion with a late-race hand down colleagueMartin Truex Jr Joe Gibbs Racing completed 1-2-3 with Kyle Busch 3rd. Notably, Jimmie Johnson likewise returned above the playoff cut line with a top-ten surface as William Byron had a hard time.

Race: Drydene 311 Race 2

Drydene 311 Race 2 Date: Sunday, August 23, 2020

Start time: 4 p.m. EST.

Location: Dover International Speedway

What channel is the NASCAR race today?

The race will be relayed live on NBC Sports and PRN will bring the radio broadcast.

Due to a field invert, the 20th location finisher from Saturday’s race will begin with lead. That puts Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Newman at the front of the field for Sunday.

TELEVISION Channel: NBCSN

Streaming: NBC Sports Gold

Radio Station: Performance Racing Network (PRN); SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Start time: 4 p.m. EST.

p.m. EST. Location: Dover International Speedway