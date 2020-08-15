What the Travis Kelce contract means for Chiefs cap situation

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Travis Kelce to a contract extension, however how does the offer impact their cap situation?

On the heels of the offer the San Francisco 49ers offered George Kittle, the Kansas City Chief signed tight end Travis Kelce to a four-year, $57 million contract extension on Thursday with $25 or $28 million in assurances depending upon the report. With 2 years left on his present offer, he’s now connected to Chiefs for the next 6 seasons.

Despite protesting the wage cap this year, the Chiefs have actually signed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and protective lineman Chris Jones to huge agreements this offseason. Some back-loaded cash has actually made it work, specifically when taking a look at the early capital on Mahomes’ substantial offer. And as Mike Garafolo of NFL Network discussed Friday early morning, Jones and Kelce did not get a finalizing reward. When it was all stated and done, as Garafolo likewise reported, the Chiefs just included about $8 million to the 2020 payroll throughout all 3 agreements.

What does the Travis Kelce offer mean for Chiefs’ wage cap situation?

Mahomes made it clear the whole time he wished to permit the Chiefs to keep a fantastic group around him. An upgraded appearance from Over The Cap reveals he, Jones and Kelce are not amongst the Chiefs’ top-four cap hits for this year. Jones (a little bit over $15 million) is …