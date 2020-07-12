What the term coronavirus positivity rate means

Lately, a lot of health insurance and elected officials have been using one term an awful lot: positivity rate.

That’s the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of these overall who’ve been tested. So, as increasing numbers of people are being tested, the focus is shifting to the positivity rate — exactly how many of those tested are actually infected.

Miami-Dade County in Florida, where the number of cases is skyrocketing, on Sunday reported a staggering 26% positivity rate. So, for each 100 people tested, 26% of them tested positive for coronavirus. Its 14-day average was 22% that day.