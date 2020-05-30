What the new UK lockdown rules mean for you

What if you should undergo the home to get to the backyard?

That’s advantageous, so long as you take care to not contact surfaces or “linger” indoors. Just go straight by means of the home into the backyard and use your widespread sense. If you do have a aspect gate or a storage by means of which you can entry the backyard, use that as an alternative.

Can I’ve a barbecue?

Yes you can, so long as you follow the six particular person rule and preserve social distancing. You can serve meals and drinks however ensure crockery and cutlery are completely cleaned earlier than and afterwards, don’t share plates, cutlery, serving spoons or glasses and encourage individuals to fetch their very own plates and utensils from a pile quite than handing them spherical.

Mr Johnson stated barbecues are allowed offered everyone washes their palms and “exercises common sense”. The Prime Ministerwarned: “If you’re going to do things like that it’s got to be incredibly scrupulous, and, and, and careful. Otherwise really we risk just transmitting that disease again.”

Prof Whitty stated individuals ought to take care consuming with their palms at a barbecue. He stated: “Remember that passing issues from one particular person to a different, if you have not washed your palms, you may transmit the virus that means

Can I take advantage of the toilet whereas I’m there?

Yes you can, so long as you pay particular consideration to washing your palms completely and keep away from touching issues on the means by means of the home. You may additionally use a paper towel to open and shut lavatory doorways and contemplate different smart measures resembling kitchen roll to dry palms on quite than a shared towel.

Prof. Whitty stated if somebody went to make use of the toilet it will be “absolutely critical that they wipe everything down, wash their hands, all the way through.”

What if I don’t have a backyard?

You can use a patio or roof terrace, if you have one, however in any other case you might want to meet your family and friends in a park or open house. Indoor conferences are strictly prohibited.

What if it begins to rain?

Use an umbrella, or go dwelling. Do not invite everybody indoors to maintain dry, as this is able to be in breach of the rules.

Can I keep in a single day?

No. Overnight stays are banned. Even tenting in your buddy’s backyard is banned as a result of the Government has not relaxed the rules on in a single day stays in any means.

Asked if individuals can go to household and camp of their backyard in a single day, Mr Johnson stated:“We don’t want people to stay overnight. We don’t want people to go to other households and stay there. I’m just afraid we’re not at that stage.”

He added: “We’re not saying that people should now be allowed to move freely across the country and stay in other people’s houses. That is not where we are yet.”

Does this mean I can play golf, tennis or different sports activities with a couple of particular person now?

Yes it does. Until now, you have solely been in a position to play outside sports activities with one different particular person, however the new rules mean that teams of as much as six can meet at a time, so long as they observe social distancing rules.

It signifies that four-ball golf groupings and doubles matches in tennis are again on (although your doubles associate should reside with you), in addition to kickabouts in the park.

Outdoor train courses with as much as six individuals are additionally allowed, so long as they keep 2m other than one another, however any sporting exercise that includes contact remains to be banned for non-elite sports activities, that means you can kick a ball to one another however you can’t deal with.

What about these being shielded?

People who’re classed as “extremely clinically vulnerable” won’t see restrictions lifted and should proceed to protect themselves.

Mr Johnson stated: “We are looking carefully at how we can make your life easier, and how we can better support you, and we want to say more on that soon.”

He added: “ I do understand how difficult this has been for you, especially.And I want to thank you for all the efforts you have gone to – because your actions have helped the NHS to cope.”

Can I hug my family members?

Not if you don’t reside in the identical family. Asked when individuals will be capable to hug shut household once more, Mr Johnson re-emphasised the want to keep up social distancing rules and stated: “We’re not there yet.”

He stated: “It’s very, essential that folks perceive the actually restricted nature of what we’re saying. We do need individuals to have the ability to see their family and friends.

“We do want people to be able to see two grandparents at once, but it’s got to be socially distant.”

