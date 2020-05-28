What the lockdown rules mean for you

What if you must undergo the home to get to the backyard?

That’s fantastic, so long as you take care to not contact surfaces or “linger” indoors. Just go straight by way of the home into the backyard and use your widespread sense. If you do have a facet gate or a storage by way of which you can entry the backyard, use that as a substitute.

Can I’ve a barbecue?

Yes you can, so long as you keep on with the six individual rule and preserve social distancing. You can serve meals and drinks however be certain that crockery and cutlery are completely cleaned earlier than and afterwards, don’t share plates, cutlery, serving spoons or glasses and encourage folks to fetch their very own plates and utensils from a pile moderately than handing them spherical.

Mr Johnson stated barbecues are allowed supplied everyone washes their palms and “exercises common sense”. The Prime Ministerwarned: “If you’re going to do things like that it’s got to be incredibly scrupulous, and, and, and careful. Otherwise really we risk just transmitting that disease again.”

Prof Whitty stated folks ought to take care consuming with their palms at a barbecue. He stated: “Remember that passing issues from one individual to a different, if you have not washed your palms, you might transmit the virus that method

Can I exploit the toilet whereas I’m there?

Yes you can, so long as you pay particular consideration to washing your palms completely and keep away from touching issues on the method by way of the home. You might additionally use a paper towel to open and shut rest room doorways and take into account different wise measures similar to kitchen roll to dry palms on moderately than a shared towel.

Prof. Whitty stated if somebody went to make use of the toilet it could be “absolutely critical that they wipe everything down, wash their hands, all the way through.”

What if I don’t have a backyard?

You can use a patio or roof terrace, if you have one, however in any other case you might want to meet your family and friends in a park or open house. Indoor conferences are strictly prohibited.

What if it begins to rain?

Use an umbrella, or go house. Do not invite everybody indoors to maintain dry, as this is able to be in breach of the rules.

Can I keep in a single day?

No. Overnight stays are banned. Even tenting in your buddy’s backyard is banned as a result of the Government has not relaxed the rules on in a single day stays in any method.

Asked if folks can go to household and camp of their backyard in a single day, Mr Johnson stated:“We don’t want people to stay overnight. We don’t want people to go to other households and stay there. I’m just afraid we’re not at that stage.”

He added: “We’re not saying that people should now be allowed to move freely across the country and stay in other people’s houses. That is not where we are yet.”

Does this mean I can play golf, tennis or different sports activities with a couple of individual now?

Yes it does. Until now, you have solely been capable of play outside sports activities with one different individual, however the new rules mean that teams of as much as six can meet at a time, so long as they observe social distancing rules.

It implies that four-ball golf groupings and doubles matches in tennis are again on (although your doubles companion should reside with you), in addition to kickabouts in the park.

Outdoor train courses with as much as six individuals are additionally allowed, so long as they keep 2m aside from one another, however any sporting exercise that entails contact remains to be banned for non-elite sports activities, that means you can kick a ball to one another however you can’t sort out.

What about these being shielded?

People who’re classed as “extremely clinically vulnerable” won’t see restrictions lifted and should proceed to protect themselves.

Mr Johnson stated: “We are looking carefully at how we can make your life easier, and how we can better support you, and we want to say more on that soon.”

He added: “ I do understand how difficult this has been for you, especially.And I want to thank you for all the efforts you have gone to – because your actions have helped the NHS to cope.”

Can I hug my kin?

Not if you don’t reside in the identical family. Asked when folks will be capable to hug shut household once more, Mr Johnson re-emphasised the want to keep up social distancing rules and stated: “We’re not there yet.”

He stated: “It’s very, crucial that folks perceive the actually restricted nature of what we’re saying. We do need folks to have the ability to see their family and friends.

“We do want people to be able to see two grandparents at once, but it’s got to be socially distant.”