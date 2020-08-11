What the hidden message in JoeBiden.com says – it’s masked in the code

It may be the middle of summertime, however Joe Biden’s project is providing us an Easter egg.











© Patrick Semansky, AP

Democratic governmental prospect Joe Biden uses a face mask as he and his spouse, Jill, leave after putting a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on May 25 in NewCastle





Tech news site Mashable had a look at the source code of governmental candidate Joe Biden’s main site, and discovered an appropriate hidden coronavirus message.

The site, which is most likely flooded with brand-new visitors after the historic announcement of California Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential running mate for the 2020 election, reveals spelling: USE A MASK.

To see the hidden message, you need to go to JoeBiden.com, ideal click to examine its source code (“View frame source” if you’re utilizing Google Chrome as your web browser), and scroll all the method to the bottom.

Below the message, it shows the landing page to buy Biden face masks.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 spreads out primarily from individual to individual through breathing beads, which masks might assist …