What the Federal Reserve inflation policy means for your retirement savings

The Federal Reserve has actually kept rates of interest low for more than a year, and brand-new policy might keep it that method for the foreseeable future too, it stated in a policy declaration onThursday

The reserve bank stated it would endure inflation “moderately above 2%,” though it did not define just what that implied. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan clarified later on that day that inflation might vary in between a yearly rate of 2.25% and 2.5%.