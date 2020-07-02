What the fall of the ‘girlboss’ reveals (opinion)

Refinery29 cofounder and editor-in-chief Christene Barberich, who helmed the women’s news and culture site for 15 years, was the first to resign after the police killing of George Floyd sparked a reckoning with racial inequality in the workplace.

Medine Cohen said she admitted to having “failed to deliver” on the mission of Man Repeller, which was to “celebrate self-expression in all of its forms.” Gotch, who acknowledged she was racist, said she was “guilty” of “building a brand that espouses inclusivity but doesn’t consistently reflect that.” She added, “Not only am I guilty, I have been so ignorant and so insulated by the ease and comfort of my white privilege, that up until just a few days ago, I would have passionately and sincerely denied negatively impacting others.” And in a internal email to staff, Gelman wrote that leaving her post was the “the best way to bring The Wing along into a long overdue era of change.”

It was unsurprising why these startups and brands didn’t create the conditions for a more equitable workplace. What this appropriation of feminism has done, unveiled now in most its contradiction and hypocrisy, is bring to light the putting up with need for a far more inclusive, intersectional feminist movement that works to improves the lives of all women, not merely those few at the top. The Black women who have come forward in recent weeks only produce a more urgent case for this.

The promise of a fresh order

The tech sector, founded on notions of meritocracy, was fertile ground for a version of feminism that told women to pull themselves up by their bootstraps. In 2013, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg published the book “Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead,” which offered practical advice to women who aspired to C-suite positions. In doing this, she became the most prominent advocate of the idea that feminism was primarily an individual enterprise — when women spoke up and advocated for themselves they are able to largely over come the barriers of systemic sexism independently.

The following year, Sophia Amoruso, founder of the women’s clothing retailer Nasty Gal, took Sandberg’s message, gave it a millennial spin and distilled the ethos of Lean In in the figure of the “girlboss.” The term was widely found in popular culture and used to celebrate a particular kind of businesswoman — usually a business owner, and typically white — whose dogged pursuit of her own ambitions was regarded as a subversive act.

In an interview with Elle, Amoruso mused , “Maybe girlboss is a new word for feminism.”

For professional women, the girlboss represented the promise of a new order. With the world still awash in male-dominated startups , many hoped that female founders and Chief executive officers would create friendlier work environments for women, specially in the wake of the #MeToo movement. It was assumed that the success of these individual women was a de facto best for all women.

But over time, many of the same power dynamics and problems of inequity — from allegations of sexual harassment to racism — emerged at companies helmed by women.

In 2015, a former employee sued Nasty Gal, alleging the company illegally fired her, along side two other pregnant women, before they were set to go on maternity leave (Nasty Gal issued a statement at the time saying the employees were fired as part of a wider restructuring, and called the lawsuit “frivolous and without merit.” The suit was later settled in private arbitration proceedings .)

In 2017, Miki Agrawal, the self-styled “She-E-O” of underwear brand Thinx, faced a sexual harassment complaint from a worker who accused her of touching her breasts and undressing in-front of Thinx staff. Agrawal settled the suit on confidential terms and publicly called the complaint an “inflamed allegation.”

It seems tuning out detractors — a vital part of being a girlboss — had apparently resulted in credible criticisms of toxic workplaces being tossed out with sexist ones.

Feminism amid the dying embers of the girlboss trend

Over the past few years, skepticism of the girlboss — and the idea that women can single-handedly change the systems of power from within — has intensified alongside the resurgence of anti-capitalist politics. With it, a feminism animated by the axioms of the labor movement, which has a rich history in the US dating back higher than a century, has reemerged.

In 2017, a group of activists organized the International Women’s Strike, a labor strike that took place on the same day as International Women’s Day (and has for each and every year since). Drawing on the feminist strike movements abroad, the organizers used the event as a launchpad for “repoliticizing” a feminism that were co-opted by brands to offer products and services. They called it a “feminism for the 99%.”

They saw an appetite for this feminism all around them, most of all amid the dying embers of the girlboss trend. “We have no fascination with breaking the glass ceiling while leaving the the greater part [of women] to wash up the shards,” the activists wrote inside their manifesto. “Far from celebrating women CEOs who occupy corner offices, we want to get rid of CEOs and corner offices.”

We may nevertheless be far from a global where Chief executive officers and corner offices don’t exist, but the very audiences and customers these girlbosses once courted have begun to build up a class critique of the feminism that had been sold to them. When Forbes said Kylie Jenner was set to become “the youngest-ever self-made billionaire” in 2018, the accolade was met with outrage from those who remarked that “self-made” was a clear misnomer.

Not only had Jenner inherited an enormous amount of wealth and fame from her family, but no billionaire made their fortune without the labor of employees. (Forbes later removed Jenner from its billionaires list in 2020 and accused her of inflating the value of her business). The instructive part of the term “girlboss,” many came to realize, is not that she actually is a woman but that she actually is a boss.

The girlboss, who many believed would result in positive social change, is now able to be seen as a symbol of regressive politics: out of touch and unfit to lead businesses into a new, more inclusive future.

The collapse of that archetype will probably cause more individuals to coalesce around the feminist politics that the International Women’s Strike organizers — among others who share their philosophy — have defined. This feminism isn’t about marketing something; it centers maybe not solely on so-called “women’s issues,” but occupies the struggles of immigrant rights, labor rights, environmental justice and anti-racist movements as well.