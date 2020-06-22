Amy Schumer is those types of mocking the turnout at Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally.

The comedian shared footage from her world tour take a look at BOK Center in April 2016. The footage, from NYC filmmaker and photographer Marcus Russell Price, showed a packed house.

“I thought some may want to see what that arena looked like when it has people in it,” quipped Schumer, the first female comedian to market out NYC’s Madison Square Garden.

She also shared the video in her stories, writing, “Same arena in Tulsa but with people in it.”



On Saturday, singer Pink shared a news report from Trump’s rally, writing that she “sold that same place out in five minutes.”

Other female musical acts to sell out the venue include Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Cardi B and Ariana Grande. So have the bands The Eagles and Metallica. And the popular Australian children’s group, The Wiggles, did too.

Anthony Field of The Wiggles retweeted hand and hand images of his group’s show in BOK Center next to typically the Trump move. “To be fair, we had a better light show!” this individual joked.

There had been much buzz over Trump’s rally — most of it from the chief executive himself. However, the location, which retains over 19,000 people, had a masses of below 6,200 per the city fire marshal’s office. An outdoor flood area setup was abandoned when it became obvious that turnout would be minimal.



Trump, who infamously had personnel lie regarding the crowd dimension at their inauguration, mistakenly claimed he previously never had her empty chair at among his rallies and mentioned that one million people got requested tickets to typically the Tulsa move. TikTok customers and K-Pop superfans today claim to have got registered thousands of seat tickets as a nuisance.