What speaking to my daughter about George Floyd taught me about my race privilege as an African

My heart skipped a beat. My daughter is nine, and I had hoped to shield her from the brutality of that video.

“I wanted to protect you,” I replied, completely taken aback by the conversation.

“But mummy, you have to tell me these things. I have to be ready to deal with this because I am black.”

My litttle lady is already preparing herself for the hatred of the others, simply because of her skin color.

“Is this why we moved to Nigeria?” she asked.

I took a deep breath and tried to answer her questions as honestly and openly as I could.

I explained that moving to Nigeria was partly because I wanted her to mature in some sort of without racism and micro-aggressions, and the mental exhaustion that comes with them, just like I did so when I was her age.

A world where her capabilities would not be pre-determined by her race.

A world where she’d be part of many and not a tolerated minority.

A world in which she’d be fully accepted and belong — without the need to explain where she was from, or to justify her existence.

Freedom from racism

I was created in Nigeria in the late 1970s and lived there until my family moved to London when I was 12; I desired her to experience the freedom from racism I remembered back then.

But times have changed. We now reside in an interconnected world. And here was my beautiful black daughter telling me that I will no more shield her from racism than I can stop her from breathing.

My daughter was created in the UK. She was five when we moved to Lagos, and already had a consciousness of her race in ways that I did not need at the exact same age.

I think straight back to when I was nine years of age, in the 1980s, residing in a majority-black country.

The conversations then were entirely different.

I had no concept of the colour of my skin until we moved to London in 1989.

From the “African bubu” taunts, to more insidious kinds of racism. I once had a door kicked in my face. On yet another occasion, a white school friend told me one of is own mates had asked him why that he was loitering with a “dirty African.”

I was born right into a well-to-do middle-class Nigerian family, and was raised with all of the benefits that brought.

But in London, it quickly became clear to me which our status had changed — I was now an outsider, an “other,” whose daily interactions would be seen as an her race.

From the school advisor who told me that there weren’t many black journalists, so perhaps I should consider another career path, to being followed around by store attendants while shopping in south London, where I was raised.

The the one that cut really deep — and that hurts nonetheless, when I recall it — was the time I was walking my daughter, then aged three, home from nursery and a white woman saw us coming across the road and clutched her bag tightly in response.

Even with my young daughter by my side, this woman thought I was going to rob her.

There was virtually no respite from it.

Daily micro-aggressions

Micro-aggressions have been described as being like death by a thousand paper cuts. They were an just about every day occurrence residing in London — a city which considers itself very cosmopolitan, diverse, and “above” conversations about race.

So, when the opportunity came to move straight back to Nigeria, I grabbed it with both hands. I knew instinctively that I desired to protect my daughter from the dehumanization of racism.

England had offered me a full world of opportunities, but after three decades residing in London, I was ready to move ahead.

And moving back to the motherland, as I jokingly refer to Africa, has allowed me to exhale, to put down a weighty load I hadn’t even realized I was carrying.

I jumped at the chance to raise my daughter differently.

These days, she loves to watch Nollywood movies, in which the protagonists look like her, and she gets to imagine herself as the key woman of her own narrative, not a bit part player in a tale someone else has written on her.

For her, every day is black history month — it’s not just relegated to a few weeks of the year as a token gesture.

She knows that her history doesn’t start and end with slavery.

I teach her that black history IS history.

She indicates that she actually is ready and may handle these more mature conversations.

Burden of oppression

This unexpected but vital exchange with my daughter has made me recognize that, as Africans, we too have race privilege — because we simply would not have to cope with race at all.

In a country where most people are black, your identity just isn’t in question. Instead, we have a solid sense of who we have been.

I have visited the village where my grandfather was born, I speak my language and I know all about my culture and heritage.

Black people all over the world whose ancestors were taken off Africa in chains throughout the slave trade cannot lay claim to those lost identities so easily.

Moving back to Nigeria has given me a rest from the burden of oppression that black people abroad have carried for hundreds of years.

The burden of being black is no longer my reality — even though life is far from perfect in Nigeria and identity divisions, mostly along ethnic and religious lines, do exist.

But as Africans, we are maybe not exhausted from fighting an invisible and insidious enemy, much like the coronavirus pandemic, that squeezes the life span out of you slowly, like a knee to the neck.

Fellow Africans, it’s time for all of us to check always our own race privilege: The privilege that offers us the mental back-up to move to America and get opportunities that African Americans have fought and died for.

In America, we now have achieved the “ elevated minority status ” that Fordham University professor Christina M. Greer refers to in her book Black Ethnics: Race, Immigration, and the Pursuit of the American Dream.

“Foreign-born blacks are often perceived by whites and even black Americans as different and ‘special’ — as harder-working and more productive citizens than their black American counterparts,” Greer wrote.

Prominent Africans have spoken out against police brutality and the killing of George Floyd and there have been muted solidarity protests in some African countries.

But there are also many tone-deaf responses from Africans, both in the US and back home, which echo sentiments I have heard many times previously.

There’s a video of an African woman at one of the George Floyd protests in Washington DC. who are able to be heard saying “You guys are not oppressed … Black Lives Matter is a joke … You are lazy … Go and get jobs.”

Africans face our own struggles too, but all too often we have been dismissive of the black American struggle, and so fail to show empathy.

There have been divisions on both sides for too long.

Far from “playing the victim,” we need to recognise that black Americans ARE the real victims of sustained and continuous systemic oppression which has contributed to the chants of “we are exhausted” heard again and again during the George Floyd protests.

The the fact is that your Harvard degree, your task status, as well as your charming accent will not prevent you from experiencing racism — nor will being truly a “model minority.”

Amadou Diallo , 22, from Guinea, West Africa, was shot at 41 times by four plain-clothed police officers outside his home in New York in 1999. Diallo, who was unarmed, was hit 19 times. The officers later testified that the deadly shooting was a tragic mistake. They were acquitted of murder charges

In the same way that white folks are required to educate themselves about race problems, Africans too must make an effort to discover about this struggle, and to understand just why African Americans are so angry, hurt, and tired.

An encounter with the authorities should not equal a death sentence. And yet that’s all too often the stark reality for many black people, not merely in America, but in the united kingdom and elements of Europe too.

There’s no sliding scale of equality. We are typical humans and deserve the exact same level of humanity.

Black lives matter.