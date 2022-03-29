Dmitry Filipov, Head of Software Task Engineers at Armenian CodeSignal Startup, after several years of distance learning, is now in Armenia, continuing his duties at CodeSignal’s Happy Office. We present the translation of Filipov’s article.



The unique role of software development engineers at CodeSignal

If you have passed any of the Certified Coding Assessments in CodeSignal or encountered any of the assignments in the CodeSignal Database during a technical interview, contact our Technical Assessment Developers team. Tech task engineers are responsible for developing interesting programming tasks that help employers assess a candidate’s wide range of engineering skills.

This is a very unique position, which requires creativity, extensive knowledge of software, as well as the desire to constantly learn and discover. There are only a handful of technical engineers in the world, so we decided to “shed light” on the unique work done by our team.



What do Tech Task Engineers do?

Our team creates practical tasks, the solutions of which require the application of clear engineering skills (backend, frontend, DevOps, analytics, data science, mobile development, etc.). The work has two directions ․ Completion of a database of tasks that our client companies can use to assess the skills of job applicants;



– Constantly updating CodeSignal’s task database for client companies

Tech task engineers are responsible for updating a rich database of tasks (approximately 4,000 tasks) and optimizing their creation and development processes. The organizations that use our platform can use these tasks in the process of involving technical specialists in order to measure the real capabilities of the latter, as impartially as possible. While clients can develop tests specific to their company, our team’s job is to provide them with a wide selection of tasks on a variety of topics. We focus on work-related, practical tasks that will help our clients reduce bias during their interviews.

CodeSignal platform has two main users ․ the employer who will use the tasks to hire և the candidate who will solve them. In order to provide a good experience for both sides, we have the so-called Goldilock problem. Tasks should be challenging but realistic. They should be interesting, but not designed to test your reading skills. It should not be something that the candidate has been in contact with thousands of times, but it should not be something that “fell out of the air.” Solving it should take enough time.





– Develop our Certified Programming Tests (Certified Coding Assessments)

One of the most challenging areas of our work is the development of certified programming tests, which can be used to assess a number of key programming skills. Since our tasks have become industry standard for programmers, we need to be careful և to be able to ensure that tasks are balanced, impartial, and protected from plagiarism. We are constantly improving our tasks և planning to increase their number to standardize other areas of work.

Developing tasks is a time-consuming process. We constantly discuss, observe and test the tasks inside the team, outside of it. In general, we work closely with our research team to get an academic perspective, to make sure that the tasks that are created solve the problem of measuring candidates’ knowledge. We work with the CodeSignal product development team to ensure that our IDE և platform provides the functionality needed for different types of tasks.

As a bridge between research։ product և, Tech Task Engineers have a key impact on CodeSignal’s user experience.



Participate in the CodeSignal platform building process

Tech task engineers are also involved in building the CodeSignal platform and developing the product, working on the components of the platform that are related to task development and testing. In the system we are constantly increasing opportunities to develop and solve tasks in new languages. How do we develop the tools needed to complete tasks?



What skills do you need to be a Tech Task Engineer?

The role of tech engineers is quite unique. To do the job well, you need to understand the different engineering directions and the skills needed for them. For example, it is possible to understand what skills are needed to be a frontend engineer, how to develop a task that accurately assesses that skill impartially.

Tech engineers also need to keep up with the rapid development of new technologies. The field of software is constantly changing, that is why there are various languages ​​and technologies that it is impossible to master completely. Every day our specialists develop tests for new technologies, with which they have not been exposed before. This means that Tech Engineers must love to learn new things in a short period of time. And the experience in the field of Software is also a great advantage.



Do you think you would be interested in a Tech Task Engineer at CodeSignal?

We are expanding our team and looking for creative, purposeful teammates to join the construction of the # 1 technical skills assessment platform.

To find out more, apply for the position by following the link.