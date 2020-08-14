What should the Leafs do with Jason Spezza?

A 1 year, $700,000 agreement– that’s the rate the Toronto Maple Leafs paid to have Jason Spezza on their lineup this season.

It was a difficult year for the 37- year-old, who invested the majority of this season on the 4th line. One of the floors for him as a Maple Leaf can be found in the house opener, when he was scratched due to the fact that of what previous head coach, Mike Babcock stated was absence of unique groups practice.

He signed for the league minimum to live out his youth dream of betting the Leafs, and Babcock destroyed it prior to the very first video game of the routine season.

For Spezza however, he was undoubtedly dissatisfied, however that minute didn’t stop him from being what Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs desired him to be– a good example for the more youthful gamers.

After most Leafs practices, you ‘d see Spezza working together with gamers like Mitch Marner, assisting with face-offs, or other parts of their video games. Most just recently, it was Nick Robertson, who watched the 17- year veteran.

“We’ve been able to get to know each other a little bit. I try to help him out with a few things.” Said Spezza during the NHL’s Phase 3 training camp, “he’s a good kid, he’s very quiet and focused, so you want to help him feel comfortable too.”

Having an existence like that on the group– who wants to share his …