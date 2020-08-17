What should the Leafs do with Ilya Mikheyev? – TheLeafsNation

To state that Ilya Mikheyev’s novice season was eventful would be putting it gently.

He started the season by taking a selfie with Mike Babcock near a gasoline station, scored his launching video game, and after that revealed confusion over why Canadians didn’t like soup. His function and worth to the Leafs grew as the year advanced, got more comfy on North American ice, and enhanced his play after the training modification. By all accounts, he was on track to publish strong numbers and play a consider the group’s success.

It all concerned a shrieking stop throughout a December video game versus the New Jersey Devils where Mikheyev’s wrist was cut open by Jesper Bratt’s skate. Prior to this, he had actually signed up 8 objectives, 15 helps, and 23 points in 39 video games. His season seemed over and his profession remained in jeopardy. While his colleagues had a hard time to fill the space in his lack, he silently recovered and dealt with his craft once his wrist recuperated. The time out offered him a possibility to completely gain back strength and enhance on the ice, supplying him additional inspiration to show his value to the Leafs.

Once training school started, Mikheyev stood apart as one of the intense areas and played well throughout the skirmishes, which made himMVP of the camp He even scored 33 seconds into the tune-up video game prior to the start of the play-in round …