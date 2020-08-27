What Schools Can Do For Students Without Internet

Remote learning is the future of education, but what about those students who cannot access the internet. This article will let you know how remote learning is possible for such students. Adapting to a remote learning environment during uncertain times is not easy by any stretch of the imagination. Schools should prepare themselves to tackle different challenges such as dealing with data privacy threats in virtual classrooms, following remote working tips [1] to ensure that educators are smart enough to teach in an online environment, and so on.

But before shifting toward online learning, schools need to understand whether teachers and students have the required devices and internet connectivity to successfully use remote learning tools. The Education SuperHighway 2019 report [2] suggests that 99% of schools can support digital learning in the classroom thanks to their scalable and affordable broadband infrastructure. However, 14% of school-age children (approximately 7 million) live in homes where the internet is inaccessible, as per the latest federal data [3].

According to the School Superintendents Association’s survey [4], 81% of respondents indicated that they could not become a…