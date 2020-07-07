What Ryan Phelan is accused of in allegedly assaulting Chelsea Franklin

The girlfriend of former Channel Seven presenter Ryan Phelan has alleged that the TV star grabbed her across the neck and chest, dragged her throughout a room of their home and ‘threw’ her to the bottom.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal the character of the allegations ballet instructor Chelsea Franklin has levelled in opposition to the ex-Daily Edition host, 45, who has pleaded not responsible to 2 assault expenses.

In an software for an apprehended violence order lodged with Manly Local Court, police allege Phelan and Ms Franklin had returned early from a vacation in the Hunter Valley on Saturday, June 20.

The pair had an argument with one another over the standard of their lodging and once they bought dwelling, Ms Franklin claimed Phelan was in a ‘chilly’ temper towards her and ignored her for the remaining of the day.

Court paperwork stated Ms Franklin then confronted Phelan in the downstairs space of their Frenchs Forest dwelling about 5.15pm, by throwing information from his music assortment.

Longtime Seven Network tv presenter Ryan Phelan has been charged with assaulting his estranged girlfriend Chelsea Franklin (collectively, above). He denies the fees

Ms Franklin (left) went to police claiming she was assaulted by her de facto associate Ryan Phelan (collectively on proper) on June 20. Phelan has ’emphatically’ denied assaulting Ms Franklin and pleaded not responsible to 2 offences

Phelan along with his solicitor, Claudette Chua, throughout his first look at Manly Local Court per week in the past

The police AVO software stated: ‘(Ms Franklin) picked up one of the defendant’s music information from a shelf and stated: “It seems like you care more about these records than me”‘.

The AVO software alleged Ms Franklin then threw the ‘information’ on the bottom and Phelan approached her.

This is my home, you f***ing get out What Ms Franklin alleges Phelan stated to her in courtroom paperwork

‘(Ms Franklin) alleges the defendant grabbed her across the chest and neck space, inserting her in a maintain and dragged her throughout the room earlier than throwing her to the bottom.’

The courtroom doc alleged she felt ‘quick ache to her neck and collarbone space’ and ‘sustained bruising to the shoulder and chest space’.

The doc alleged: ‘(Phelan) stated to (Ms Franklin) “this is my home, you f***ing get out’ earlier than the defendant walked off to the kitchen’.

The doc claims Ms Franklin then collected her belongings and went to police along with her teenage daughter the place she was visibly shaking and in tears.

Phelan was later charged with assault occasioning bodily hurt and customary assault, which he emphatically denies.

The alleged assault got here simply two day after Phelan was advised he was being made redundant by Seven and the present he co-hosted with Sally Obermeder was being axed.

Phelan was granted conditional bail per week in the past and an interim apprehended violence order is in place with commonplace situations banning him from approaching her.

Phelan’s lawyer leads him into Manly Local Court per week in the past – the place he’ll return in a month

TIMELINE: RYAN PHELAN CHARGES June 19: Seven announce The Daily Edition can be axed. Phelan is made redundant June 20: Alleged incident happens between 5.15pm and 5.25pm at Frenchs Forest dwelling June 22: Phelan is charged by police with two counts of assault June 29: Phelan lawyer points assertion saying he ’emphatically denies’ assaulting Ms Franklin June 30: Phelan pleads not responsible to the fees August 11: Next courtroom date

Outside courtroom final week, Phelan’s solicitor Claudette Chua claimed the allegations in opposition to her shopper had been ‘false’ and stated her shopper had been cooperating with the police investigation.

‘Mr Phelan has been cooperating with police. He respects and understands that the police, and the courts, have an obligation to take any allegation of home violence very critically,’ she stated.

‘False allegations of home violence are extraordinarily severe, they outcome in the whole unacceptable victimisation of the accused individual, and so they are also unhelpful to girls all over the place.’

Daily Mail Australia understands one of the arguments his legal professionals will use in courtroom can be self-defence. The case returns to courtroom on August 11.

Police cost sheets stated solely that Phelan was accused of frequent assault and assault occasioning bodily hurt.

Court paperwork stated he had no historical past of violence or felony file and he was granted conditional bail to reside with a pal.

The paperwork stated he has solely had contact with Ms Franklin over electronic mail, courtroom paperwork revealed.

Police utilized for an interim apprehended violence order with commonplace situations ordering him to not menace, stalk, harass or method Ms Franklin.

He was not required to report back to police whereas on bail.