What prosecutors can learn from the Amy Cooper case (Opinion)

It’s been more than six weeks since Amy Cooper cried wolf. Why is she only now being charged for what seemed to be a very public crime?

Writing as a Black man, it is obvious that these calls are racially motivated. And writing as a White woman, it must be said that it is our responsibility to prevent using the state as our personal security force. But where is the incentive for that when there is seldom any consequence? The White woman who accused 14-year-old Emmett Till of whistling at her in 1955 — resulting in a famously brutal lynching — recanted her testimony two years ago and no one was ever brought to justice.

It’s not just White women, though. In Georgia, two White men (who happened to be associated with law enforcement) called 911 and then hunted down Ahmaud Arbery. Authorities say they shot and killed a guy in broad daylight for essentially jogging while Black, yet it took prosecutors 74 days and immense public pressure to finally charge them.

If we wish to stop White people from calling the police on Black people for just going about their lives, district attorneys have to start by actually prosecuting this sort of crime when it does occur, not six weeks later. The existing penal code is already clear, but New York and California lawmakers also have introduced legislation that would allow prosecutors to classify race-based, false reporting calls as a hate crime.

As a former prosecutor and a practicing defense attorney, the two of us understand the likely reality of justice delayed in Amy Cooper’s case. Our justice system has a long history of ignoring or downplaying the crimes of White people, from bailing out the heads of the financial industry who brought about the 2008 housing crash to the alleged “Karens” who police public space. At the same time, once we have both seen firsthand, our system usually aggressively punishes and trumps up charges against Black and brown people. While we need sweeping changes to handle these inequalities, district solicitors — due to their power and prosecutorial discretion — have the power, right now, to start out leveling the scales.

At its core, the job of district attorneys would be to prosecute cases on behalf of their county. They decide which charges to create and what evidence to supply in those cases. This means the DAs have incredible capacity to shape what reform appears like. We need progressive district attorneys across the country who are prepared to institute policies to protect Black and brown people from mass incarceration. District solicitors who will decline to prosecute low-level offenses against individuals of color and end cash bail that poorer people cannot pay; who will replace laws and practices rooted in racism with effective reforms that can reverse some of the most damaging effects of the past few decades of tough-on-crime policies. But at the same time, it’s the job of those same district solicitors to simply take seriously the crimes that stem directly from the racism inside our system.

Crimes that could seem minor, like calling the police on a guy in the park, can have disastrous consequences. As we well know, calling 911 can result in the loss of blameless Black lifestyles like Rayshard Brooks within Atlanta, and may have concluded Central Park birder Christian Cooper’s, as well.

It’s time to stop providing the Karens of the world the pass.