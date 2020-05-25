‘What planet are they on?’ Newspapers react after Boris Johnson stands by Dominic Cummings

Newspapers of all red stripes alloted their front web pages on Monday early morning to react to Boris Johnson’s protection of his most elderly consultant Dominic Cummings as he encountered phone call to surrender after taking a trip 260 miles to see his household throughout the most strict duration of lockdown.

The Daily Mail, which has actually been a passionate fan of the head of state in the past, reacted with amazement to both Mr Cummings’s behavior as well as Mr Johnson’s protection thereof, asking: “What planet are they on?”

The Independent stated the head of state provided “no answers” in his interview on Sunday evening as well as baits needs from Tory MPs for a questions right into Mr Cummings’s activities.





The Guardian stated that in protecting his consultant, the head of state “bets all on Cummings” as well as likewise concentrated on telephone calls from Tory MPs for a questions.

The Daily Mirror took a solid line versus both, considering Cummings a “CHEAT” as well as the head of state a “COWARD”.

Standing behind both were theDailyExpress as well asTheDailyTelegraph— for the latter of whichMrJohnson was a celebrity writer prior to taking control of as head of state.

TheDailyTelegraph led with a quote fromMrJohnson’s interview last evening, where he statedMrCummings had(************************************************************************************************ ).

TheDailyExpress stated the“defiant” head of state“gave his full backing” to his leading consultant.

Elsewhere in journalism, the i highlighted the”chaos in No 10″ amidst the reaction.

WhileTheTimes led with the head of state’s protection thatMrCummings “acted like any father” in ignoring lockdown directions.