What pandemic? Tesla really wants an in-person annual meeting

And while nearly every major company has shifted to virtual annual shareholder meetings lately, Telsa insists it will hold its own gathering the old fashioned way, in an area filled with investors, Tesla executives and board members.

In a filing on Monday, Tesla said its management and board values in-person meetings and so they believe that “Tesla’s stockholders appreciate the interpersonal connection and dynamic that is possible only with a live, in-person annual meeting of stockholders.”

But it will not be holding that on July 7 as originally planned.

Instead Musk disclosed on Twitter this past weekend that the date has tentatively been reset for Sept. 15. A follow-up filing from the organization, which included screenshots of Musk’s tweets, said that a specific date and location for the meeting has yet to be set.

Shareholder meetings a relic?

Annual shareholder meetings are required by securities law. The Securities and Exchange Commission issued guidance in April, telling businesses they could shift to virtual meetings with proper notice, urging different parties to be flexible when meetings are changed.

Meetings are far more important to individual and small investors with long-term stakes in businesses rather than the institutions or day-traders who rapidly buy and sell stock. So generally, these meetings are a relic of an earlier time of investing. And even most regular in-person meetings already allow online participation.

Berkshire Hathaway BRKA The most well-known and most useful attended annual meeting every year is generally usually the one for. Typically tens of thousands of investors with shares in the stock gather to hear the newest wisdom from the Oracle of Omaha, CEO Warren Buffett. But even which was held virtually this year . It included a lot more than four hours of questions from shareholders.

Most annual meetings are humdrum affairs where the company executives construct their vision for the coming year, answer a few questions and occasionally apologize for recent problems or perhaps a depressed share price. Shareholders can offer resolutions, which are rarely approved.

Tesla TSLA Amazon AMZN Apple AAPL General Motors GM has a relatively high percentage of shares held by individual investors. Many are fans of the organization and its vision of some sort of dominated by electric vehicles. Only 51% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors, compared to a lot more than 60% of shares at other tech companies such as for exampleorand 77% at

Musk can expect to see an even friendlier than normal crowd as of this year’s shareholder meeting given how well Tesla did. Shares cracked the $1,000 mark for initially in company history earlier in the day this month and are up 138% year-to-date through Monday’s close. That’s an increase of 358% since the company’s last shareholder meeting on June 11, 2019.

“Battery Day” also on tap

Musk said that he expects to combine the postponed shareholder meeting using what Tesla is calling “Battery Day,” when it’ll debut new battery technology.

Such an announcement could overshadow the annual meeting itself. There is much speculation on what breakthrough Tesla will announce.

One possibility: A battery that may last 1 million miles, which could be especially essential for self-driving cars used by ride hailing services, which could remain on the road night and day 365 days a year.

There could also be new announcement on speed of charging or distance that may be traveled about the same charge. Tesla’s Model S was recently judged by the EPA to function as first electric car with a range of more than 400 miles

There is also an announcement about the cost or method of getting batteries, which will make up a substantial part an electric car’s cost. And Tesla has ambitious expansion plans that may require somewhat greater option of batteries.

Of course, the battery announcement and the shareholder meeting can be done virtually rather than having either hundreds or 1000s of people gather in person. But Tesla is insisting having both events in actual life, rather than on the web.

Which means fans and critics alike will have to wait.