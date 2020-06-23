What pandemic? Tesla really wants an in-person annual meeting

And while nearly every major company has shifted to virtual annual shareholder meetings lately, Telsa insists it will hold its own gathering the old fashioned way, in an area filled with investors, Tesla executives and board members.
In a filing on Monday, Tesla said its management and board values in-person meetings and so they believe that “Tesla’s stockholders appreciate the interpersonal connection and dynamic that is possible only with a live, in-person annual meeting of stockholders.”
But it will not be holding that on July 7 as originally planned.
Instead Musk disclosed on Twitter this past weekend that the date has tentatively been reset for Sept. 15. A follow-up filing from the organization, which included screenshots of Musk’s tweets, said that a specific date and location for the meeting has yet to be set.
Shareholder meetings a relic?
Meetings are far more important to individual and small investors with long-term stakes in businesses rather than the institutions or day-traders who rapidly buy and sell stock. So generally, these meetings are a relic of an earlier time of investing. And even most regular in-person meetings already allow online participation.
Most annual meetings are humdrum affairs where the company executives construct their vision for the coming year, answer a few questions and occasionally apologize for recent problems or perhaps a depressed share price. Shareholders can offer resolutions, which are rarely approved.
Musk can expect to see an even friendlier than normal crowd as of this year’s shareholder meeting given how well Tesla did. Shares cracked the $1,000 mark for initially in company history earlier in the day this month and are up 138% year-to-date through Monday’s close. That’s an increase of 358% since the company’s last shareholder meeting on June 11, 2019.
“Battery Day” also on tap
Musk said that he expects to combine the postponed shareholder meeting using what Tesla is calling “Battery Day,” when it’ll debut new battery technology.
Such an announcement could overshadow the annual meeting itself. There is much speculation on what breakthrough Tesla will announce.
One possibility: A battery that may last 1 million miles, which could be especially essential for self-driving cars used by ride hailing services, which could remain on the road night and day 365 days a year.
Of course, the battery announcement and the shareholder meeting can be done virtually rather than having either hundreds or 1000s of people gather in person. But Tesla is insisting having both events in actual life, rather than on the web.
Which means fans and critics alike will have to wait.