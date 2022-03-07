“Yes, we are also discussing. The issue is now under discussion, “Vahe Hakobyan, a member of the” Hayastan “bloc and chairman of the NA Committee on Economic Affairs, stated at a briefing with journalists in the parliament today, referring to the opposition’s position on the Artsakh Parliament’s draft law on Occupied Territories.

As for the statement of the representative of the ruling party Eduard Aghajanyan on this occasion that they do not comment on the bill and it is not on their agenda, Vahe Hakobyan asked ․ “What other answer do you expect from them?” Yes, we are discussing, and I think it will be available to the public soon. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN