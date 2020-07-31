What Obama knew about John Lewis (opinion)

Thursday, in front of a separate (and socially distanced) congregation, the former President marveled at Congressman Lewis’ bravery, boarding a bus with fellow civil rights activist Bernard Lafayette in 1960 to desegregate it.

“Imagine the courage of two people Malia’s age — younger than my oldest daughter — on their own to challenge an entire infrastructure of oppression.”

Former President Obama reminded us of the perseverance of John Lewis, but I’m reminded of their own perseverance. As the first Black president, that he fought against birtherism, dealt with hostile Republicans in the Senate and was denied his right to appoint a Supreme Court justice.

The Voting Rights Act became law due to the March 7, 1965 , march from Selma to Montgomery that became better called Bloody Sunday. State troopers attacked the nonviolent marchers, cracking the skull of a 25-year-old John Lewis on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

As Obama noted, news photographers are there. The American public saw it happen, and the response generated the Voting Rights Act’s passage. Congress renewed the act in 2007, however in 2013, John Roberts’ Supreme Court gutted it, declaring parts of the act unconstitutional.

“Once the Supreme Court weakened the Voting Rights Act,” Obama said, “some state legislators unleashed a flood of laws designed specifically to make voting harder, especially, by the way, state legislators where there’s a lot of minority turnout and population growth. That’s not necessarily a mystery or an accident. It was an attack on what John fought for.”

The House passed a new Voting Rights Advancement Act on December 6, 2019, aimed at fixing the damage inflicted by the Supreme Court majority. Yet the Republican-controlled Senate under Speaker Mitch McConnell’s leadership has brought no action. Voting is just a fundamental right and Congressman Lewis was willing to give his life so that it will be protected for people all.

The Voting Rights Act needs to be restored and strengthened and when again get to be the law of the land.

McConnell did have this to express about Congressman Lewis after he died: “John Lewis lived and worked with urgency, because the task was urgent.” He called Congressman Lewis the “hero” our nation needed.

Congressman Lewis continues to inspire his country. Two days before he died, he submitted an essay to The New York Times and asked that it be published on the afternoon of his funeral. In it, he’d some parting words of encouragement for America.

It brings me a tiny bit of comfort to know that at the end of his life he was “filled with hope” about the future, as he wrote, inspired by the protests across the country — and world — because of the killing of George Floyd.

Congressman Lewis recently called voting “the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in our Democratic society.”

To keep it safe, he’s now passed the baton to us.