What not to do in a bear attack? Push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself, says the National Park Service

As individuals throughout the nation checking out parks and taking journeys to the mountains discover themselves in frightening encounters with bears, the National Park Service (NPS) has actually used a couple of ideas on what to do if you’re face-to- confront with the furry monsters.

The very first idea? “Please don’t run from bears or push your slower friends down in attempts of saving yourself,” the NPS joked in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The finest thing to do to securely eliminate yourself from a bear fight is move away gradually and sideways so you can watch on the bear without tripping. Bears are not threatened when you move sideways, however like canines, they will go after running away animals.

“Do not climb a tree. Both grizzlies and black bears can climb trees.⁣⁣ Do not push down a slower friend (even if you think the friendship has run its course),” the NPS included. “Stay calm and remember that most bears do not want to attack you; they usually just want to be left alone. Don’t we all?”

Another idea is to recognize yourself by making sounds, particularly your voice, so the bear does not puzzle you for an animal and understands you’re human. While a curious bear may come closer or base on its hind legs to take a look at and smell you, it is not threatening. While bear attacks are unusual, their habits can be unforeseeable and an attack can lead to severe injuries or death, according to the NPS . To prevent an encounter with a bear, walking and travel in groups, do not enable bears gain access to to your food and leave the location if …

