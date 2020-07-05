What next for the NFL Academy? Head coach Tony Allen talks games, uni scholarships and US high school talks | NFL News





The NFL Academy premiered in 2019

Thursday, July 2 marked exactly a year since the NFL Academy made its bow at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as 150 teenagers competed for 80 spots on the UK’s landmark programme.

Year one entailed 69 practices altogether – ahead of the Academy’s suspension in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic – a visit from Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice, 5am wake up calls for some, four trips to the gym every week, four sessions in the football class room each week, and an opportunity for eight student-athletes to compete at the Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The group includes athletes from rugby, basketball, soccer, swimming and boxing backgrounds along side those that result from grassroots gridiron, with 30 per cent of these having never played American Football before, while the English students have been assisting Europeans which have come from overseas to join the Academy.

While intensive film study has developed the group’s knowledge of the X’s and O’s, practice 3 times a week has enabled them to harness their physical attributes. Head coach Tony Allen has become looking to competitive games as you of the next steps forward.

“It’s big on our table when we get back,” Allen told Sky Sports. “For the planning of our return we plan for September on the government guidelines for where we’re now and then again in October the same thing.

“We’ve in the offing for different scenarios that god willing the restrictions are eased. It will all be leading towards looking at doing offers more in to the end of spring, summer.

“It depends when we will come back and go full contact. We’re looking at February, March, May, June, we’re looking to have games during that period.

“We’re currently talking to international federations and their national teams and we’re looking at those being our projected opponents.”

Applications recently opened for the 2020/21 academic year, with the number of players returning for year two meaning there is certainly fierce competition for the remaining places.

Those graduating from the Academy are meanwhile looking for their next move, may it be joining universities or pursuing opportunities at US High Schools.

“We’d always planned, although we weren’t having a league in the first year, we’d planned to have interactions of some sort, playing games and combine workouts because it’s essential for getting placed in the US,” added Allen.

“Unfortunately due to COVID we weren’t in a position to do that. That said, there exists a strong university league in the UK and they offer out scholarships so two of our guys have already been offered scholarships to play here.

“We’ve had a couple of other guys who’re currently speaking with US schools, even though we didn’t have game film which is highly unusual. I do believe we’re graduating about 25 players in 2010.

“They’re talking to schools and we wish them luck and hopefully something happens there. A couple of guys have gone to UK universities but there may be more.”

As section of the process, Allen and the Academy have used a list of graduating players that’ll be available to all universities.

The recruitment of new student-athletes to restore those making way has this time involved coaches escaping . on the road to view and evaluate players close up, although that’s been made harder by the cancellation of the British league.

“We were fortunate to get out and look a huge European tournament that is held in Germany, where 12 federations send their all-star teams and you get the chance to look at that and their best kids,” said Allen.

“There is just a Scandinavian tournament which was held in October so we were able to get yourself a look at that. Again, going back to the sport it’s indicative of our sport where the young players who are wanting to take it to whatever they deem as the next level are always putting film available.

“We did all that and had 68 kids that individuals really liked and that people were speaking with and then we had COVID and parents aren’t as happy or enthusiastic about sending their young ones out abroad with what are you doing.

“The domestic game in the UK didn’t happen so we didn’t even get a chance to look at the British kids which is a little crazy and disappointing.”

NFL legend Jerry Rice opened the Academy’s new gymnasium at Barnet and Southgate College

Allen has been associated with the game for 35 years and previously spent 14 years with NFL International working as director of international player development.

While he has seen NFL Europe and the International Player Pathway programme pave the way to America for some, the Academy represents the opportunity he has long yearned for.

“One of the things that was forever rearing its head was ‘I wish I could get the players younger’,” he said.

“We have talent. There is talent in Europe, talent in the UK, there is certainly some great talent there but the basic understanding of the game, they are behind the eight ball.

“Their US counterparts have been carrying it out from this kind of young age so speaking with Alistair Kirkwood (NFL UK’s managing director) and the others in the past, this is something we always wished to do.

“Get the young talent earlier, create the environment for them to grow and develop and give them a fighting chance to compete against the US players.”

1:26 NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there is “genuine sincerity” to the league’s apology for maybe not listening to players on the issue of racism in the past NFL Network’s Steve Wyche feels there is “genuine sincerity” to the league’s apology for maybe not listening to players on the issue associated with racism within the earlier

Football is the common denominator for individuals at the Academy, nevertheless there is also a good impetus in the direction of success within the class and planning for existence off the field.

The plan aims to create new opportunities to each sporting jobs and apprenticeship opportunities, together with those thinking about media previously being given the chance to invested time together with the NFL media group in London.

“The regime at the Academy is tough, I won’t lie, but then you talk about these kids, all their dreams are to get to the US,” said Allen.

“Well, if you don’t work harder in the gym, a person work hard about the discipline and moreover, if you don’t work harder in your Academics you aren’t proceeding anywhere. It’s very large for all of us in the Academy.

“If you miss a class you miss a practice, end of story. It’s not just football. Life after football, what are you going to do? It’s important that that message gets across and these kids work hard and we’re all on the same page.”

Academy quarterback George talks with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Pro Bowl

For a unprecedented student-athlete setup, it might be too early to learn how to determine its success.

Having noticed his participants impress within skills difficulties at the Pro Bowl, Allen anticipate a chance to take on the best US high school participants at the Under Armour All-America sport as another signal of advancement.

“To have some of our kids there and compete and stand out, that’s where I’d like it to be, them stand out with their American counterparts,” he carried on.

“The by merchandise of all with this is the NFL, it might be fantastic in case players allow it to be there. Going to college will be huge if you possibly can. But if you 90 youngsters, there’s a tiny percentage I do believe being reasonable that are going to have got those possibilities.

“We’re turning younger sportsmen inside our sport back to the British game using a greater base than might have got elsewhere. There’s nothing can beat what we do.

“You’ve received young men returning into the British sport who are coaching three times per week, eating proper, they determine what it’s prefer to be at the very top athlete. British coaches will have to get their particular act with each other to stay program them.”

Don’t fail to follow all of us on skysports.com/nfl, our own Twitter bank account @SkySportsNFL & Sky Sports – about the proceed! Available to down load now about – iPhone & iPad and Android