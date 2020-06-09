What next as West Indies arrive in England for three-Test series? | Cricket News





West Indies are set to face England in three Tests behind closed doorways in July

West Indies have arrived in England for their proposed three-Test collection behind closed doorways.

Jason Holder’s facet flew out from Antigua on Monday, on a chartered flight funded by the England and Wales Cricket Board, after their whole squad and training employees examined unfavourable for COVID-19.

July 8 – first Test, The Ageas Bowl

July 16 – second Test, Emirates Old Trafford

July 24 – third Test, Emirates Old Trafford

The video games towards England would develop into the primary skilled cricket matches performed in the United Kingdom because the coronavirus outbreak.

England and West Indies are scheduled to play on the ‘bio-secure’ venues of The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford next month with the ECB revealing the deliberate fixture listing final week.

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the collection opener from July 8, earlier than the gamers change to Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester for the ultimate two fixtures, from July 16 and July 24 respectively.

West Indies, who landed in Manchester, will spend three weeks at Emirates Old Trafford quarantining and making ready for the collection earlier than heading to The Ageas Bowl for the primary Test.

The squad and backroom employees shall be examined once more for coronavirus on Tuesday with the outcomes anticipated on Thursday – anybody who checks optimistic can be required to self-isolate.

Who is in the West Indies squad?

West Indies have taken a 25-man celebration to England, with 14 official squad members plus 11 reserves in case of damage or sickness.

Seamer Chemar Holder – no relation of Windies captain Jason – and batsman Nkrumah Bonner have obtained their maiden Test call-ups after robust home campaigns, whereas there are remembers for batsman Jermaine Blackwood and all-rounder Raymon Reifer.

West Indies batsman Shai Hope made historical past in 2017 by turning into the primary participant to file two centuries in the identical first-class match at Headingley West Indies batsman Shai Hope made historical past in 2017 by turning into the primary participant to file two centuries in the identical first-class match at Headingley

Shai Hope is, in fact, included – the Barbadian turned the primary man in historical past to attain two centuries in the identical first-class match at Emerald Headingley when West Indies gained the Leeds Test towards England in 2017.

Jason Holder (capt), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach

Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Keon Harding, Kyle Mayers, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley, Shane Moseley, Anderson Phillip, Oshane Thomas, Jomel Warrican

Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel is among the many listing of 11 reserve gamers as he steps up his comeback from ankle surgical procedure in November.

The Trinidadian has not performed a recreation since his quick stint with Gloucestershire final September however West Indies chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, has steered he might play an element in England.

“A fully fit and firing Shannon adds great potency to the bowling attack, so it is important to have him back at his best.”

Shannon Gabriel is amongst West Indies’ reserves for the England tour

Who are West Indies lacking?

Batsmen Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo and all-rounder Keemo Paul have opted out of the tour attributable to coronavirus fears however Cricket West Indies says that won’t be held towards them with regards to future choice.

Speaking to Sky Sports final week, Cricket West Indies chief-executive Johnny Grave stated: “We have been very clear from once we began talking to gamers that if anybody did not need to tour for no matter purpose we’d absolutely respect their resolution and it would not be held towards them.

“We really wanted to make sure that the players had all the information and all the facts so that they didn’t regret any decision they made – whether to tour or whether to decline the invitation.”

Grave additionally stated the actual fact solely three gamers determined towards touring was all the way down to the “level of detail” the ECB and Cricket West Indies have gone into to ease the minds of the Windies workforce.

“It’s testament to the amount of information that we’ve provided the players, the level of detail that the ECB have gone into and the level of detail that our medical practitioners have gone through here in order to make the players feel very safe.”

What next for West Indies and England?

Holder’s facet will quarantine, prepare and endure additional testing at Emirates Old Trafford over the next three weeks earlier than shifting to Southampton.

England’s gamers have resumed one-to-one coaching and skipper Joe Root instructed Sky Sports News they’re ready on authorities clearance earlier than they step up and do group work.

“It was very different, very well done, very well organised and felt very safe so it’s a big positive moving forward,” Root stated after his preliminary coaching session, at Trent Bridge with former England coach Peter Moores.

“At the minute it is one-on-one with particular person coaches. As the weeks progress and we get extra clearance from the federal government to take issues ahead, we are going to then begin to work in small bubbles with different gamers.

“I am very much looking forward to getting back around the lads even if it does mean having to follow some strict social-distancing rules.”

Why Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford?

The stadiums have been chosen as ‘bio-secure’ venues attributable to their on-site accommodations and coronavirus testing and screening provisions, as nicely as cricket amenities and skill to take care of social-distancing measures.

The grounds shall be cut up into one zone for gamers and officers and one other for broadcasters, media and operational employees with nobody permitted to maneuver between the 2. Players shall be examined commonly for coronavirus, with designated areas for isolation of anybody presenting signs.

Speaking to Sky Sports’ The Cricket Show, the ECB’s director of occasions, Steve Elworthy, defined The Ageas Bowl had been chosen to open the collection attributable to its adjoining full-sized apply pitch: “We wanted both teams to be able to practice and train and prepare for a Test match, and having two full grounds available to be able to train was key.”

The Ageas Bowl’s on-site resort was a key purpose it was chosen as a bio-secure venue

Former South Africa seamer Elworthy – who beforehand served as managing director of the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup – additionally defined why two venues had been picked to host the collection moderately than only one.

“If you were to hold your first two Test matches at the same venue, you could end up possibly winning a series in the same conditions in the same venue, back-to-back,” he stated.

“We felt that to win a series you should have to win it in two separate sets of conditions. We’re also trying to reduce the amount of time stakeholders or groups of people are locked down in [one] venue for periods of time.”

Four venues expressed curiosity in internet hosting internationals however The Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old Trafford have been later ratified by the ECB Board – each grounds will obtain an administration price for staging matches, with extra prices met by the ECB. Edgbaston has been named as a contingency venue and also will stage extra coaching throughout July.

Edgbaston will stage coaching and can be a contingency venue for the Test collection

Will there be coronavirus substitutions?

Elworthy hopes so, confirming the ECB has held discussions with the International Cricket Council about permitting a swap ought to any participant show COVID-19 signs.

He stated: “That replacement would have to be a ‘like for like’ player. Our on-site COVID medical practitioner and Public Health England would be informed immediately and that player would then be put into isolation for a period of time, based on government guidance and the medical overlay.

“With the testing protocols of getting those players into that [bio-secure] bubble first, you would hope that wouldn’t be a scenario we’d have to deal with. But clearly it is something we are planning for. If you are secure within the venue, and you don’t break the confines of that venue, then your game should be able to go ahead with no problems at all.”

Like-for-like participant substitutions are at the moment solely permitted in case of concussion, with Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne turning into the primary concussion alternative in Test cricket when he took Steve Smith’s place in the course of the second Ashes Test at Lord’s final August after the previous was struck on the neck by supply from England seamer Jofra Archer.

Will Root captain England?

The solely purpose that’s in any doubt is all the way down to the actual fact Root’s spouse, Carrie, is because of give beginning to their second baby in the primary week of July. It is unclear as but how Root might transfer in and out of England’s “bubble” however he says he shall be on the beginning regardless, so could also be compelled to overlook a Test.

Root talks with Windies skipper Jason Holder in the course of the Test collection in the Caribbean final yr

The 29-year-old would haven’t any qualms handing over the reins to vice-captain Ben Stokes, insisting the all-rounder would do a “fantastic” job.

“One of his great qualities as vice-captain is the example he sets – the way he trains, how he wants the ball in difficult circumstances, the way he stands up in difficult scenarios with the bat,” Root stated of Stokes.

“He drags individuals with him, will get one of the best out of gamers round him and provides the entire workforce a carry. People will at all times observe him, look as much as him and need to play for him whether or not he’s captain or not.

“If Ben were to captain, I think he would be fantastic.”

Who else will play for England?

England named 55-players in a back-to-training group however are but to formally announce a Test squad.

Michael Atherton, although, expects selectors to prioritise Test cricket this summer season, with the video games a part of the World Test Championship and this yr’s T20 World Cup in Australia probably being postponed from its October and November slot because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are 14 uncapped gamers in England’s 55-man coaching celebration, together with Essex batsman Dan Lawrence and Surrey spinner Amar Virdi, although they might have to attend for debuts if the hosts – at the moment fourth in the World Test Championship – function at full energy in red-ball cricket.

Nasser Hussain, nevertheless, does count on some rotation among the many seamers with three Tests in 21 days towards West Indies and a collection towards Pakistan additionally pencilled in for later in the summer season.

“The likes of Mark Wood and James Anderson will be rotated, to make sure they don’t go from four months off to playing every single day. They need to be looked after whether in times of coronavirus or not,” stated Hussain.

James Anderson injured his rib in his earlier Test, in South Africa in January

What will England and West Indies be enjoying for?

Besides probably essential World Test Championship factors – England are at the moment fourth in the desk, behind India, Australia and New Zealand, whereas West Indies are eighth of the 9 groups concerned having but to register a degree – the perimeters may also compete for The Wisden Trophy.

West Indies maintain the prize having overwhelmed England 2-1 at residence in early 2019, profitable in Barbados and Antigua by 381 runs and 10 wickets respectively earlier than the vacationers earned a comfort 232-run victory in St Lucia.

England haven’t misplaced a collection at residence to West Indies since being thrashed 4-0 in 1988 – the 1991 and 1995 collection each ended 2-2, whereas England have since reeled off six wins on the spin (2000, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017).

England beat West Indies 2-1 at residence in 2017

Hope’s heroics three years in the past secured victory for West Indies in the second Test however the Caribbean outfit misplaced the collection 2-1, with England thumping them by an innings and 209 runs in the day-night first Test at Edgbaston – West Indies dropping 19 wickets on the third and finally closing day – earlier than securing a nine-wicket success in the ultimate conflict at Lord’s.

What about the remainder of the 2020 summer season?

A call on the deliberate three ODIs towards Ireland, three Tests and three T20Is towards Pakistan and 6 white-ball video games towards Australia shall be made at a later date, as will calls on the fixtures for England Women, who had matches scheduled towards India and South Africa.

No home cricket shall be performed in England and Wales till no less than August 1 however a truncated season might see regional four-day cricket performed.

There are additionally proposals to confess a small variety of followers into video games as lengthy as they strictly adhere to social-distancing measures.

First off, although, it is England versus West Indies, which shall be proven in full on Sky Sports ought to the collection, as anticipated, go forward.