It is never too late to fight. When the knife reaches the bone, it is natural that it will be followed by concrete actions, consolidation, said Aghvan Vardanyan, a member of the “Hayastan” NA faction, in a conversation with journalists in Freedom Square.

“So, it is not too late, whoever thinks it is too late, then he does not want to move, he does not want to participate. And the goal of this decentralized movement is to make our citizens as involved as possible, each in his own district, in his own village, in his own circle, with his own political force. I am sure that in the near future you will witness many such actions, the combination of which is a matter of days, maximum weeks.

What Mr. Vanetsan did is really the work of a man, a general, he started, which will continue in many directions, through many centers.

The goal is to clean Armenia from this group, to clean Armenia from Nikol. At one time the streets were filled with hats, T-shirts with the image of Nicole, and many other attributes that glorified Nicole. “I suggest to our citizens, those who understand what the” Nikol “template has brought to this country, to bring hats, T-shirts, vodka bottles poured into their homes, to Freedom Square, to gather somewhere, ‘Let’s clean Armenia from that garbage.’ said Aghvan Vardanyan.