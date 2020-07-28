What McConnell is getting very wrong on the stimulus bill (Opinion)

But last week, I departed Washington, DC, one especially angry senator, and here’s why.

Did we do anything to meaningfully solve these problems in the US Senate? No. The only thing we learned, hours after the Senate adjourned, is that McConnell will introduce a bill, crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republicans and the White House, without any input from Democrats, for what they think we should do next. Still, he has since said a final deal is likely “a few weeks” away.

Maybe Texas Sen. Ted Cruz put it best : “What in the hell are we doing?” He reportedly said this to White House negotiators and Senate Republicans at a meeting last week. It tidily sums up the chaos we’re witnessing. While Cruz and I certainly have different perspectives on what we need to do in this moment, his question is a good one.

But McConnell needs to be held accountable, too.

So, what has Mitch McConnell been doing?

As Senate majority leader, did he think these 10 weeks could be used to develop a plan among members of his own party, not to mention us Democrats, who stand ready to work? Did he ever think maybe there was more pressing business than confirming positions like the CEO of the US Agency for Global Media, which oversees news organizations like Voice of America?

We can’t get those 10 weeks back. But there are a few things McConnell can do now to get the Senate back to working the way it should.

First, he needs to remember that nothing can pass the Senate without Democratic support. In fact, we saw this movie before when we passed the $2 trillion stimulus package a few months ago. McConnell spent far too long crafting a partisan bill without Democrats’ input; it didn’t pass because Senate rules require bipartisan support for passage of most legislation.

Only then did he bring Democrats to the table. We helped improve the bill, adding provisions like enhanced unemployment insurance and a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. That passed with broad bipartisan support.

Crafting the current bill without Democrats is a waste of time. Instead of trying to placate the far fringes of his party or our erratic President, Sen. McConnell should bring Democrats to the table now and avoid prolonging this process into the middle of August.

Second, McConnell needs to understand that the path to safely reopening and economic recovery is doing what it takes to suppress the spread of the virus: enforce social distancing, require people to wear masks (which, after months of delay, the President finally endorsed last week), and follow CDC guidelines. And we need to act with urgency.

McConnell needs to be a forceful voice of reason: the only way we can avoid finding ourselves looking at another trillion-dollar piece of legislation in a few months is by getting a handle on the virus.

Americans are gripped by uncertainty and worry. The US Senate should be helping, putting our heads down and working together to get the job done. I hope McConnell is ready to start. The American people need certainty and relief.

I don’t want to fly home next Thursday unable to tell Minnesotans that we’ve been working to get them the help they need.