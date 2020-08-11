What Matters: When the mail is politicized, everything is politicized

There is definitely proof of slower mail service, cuts in overtime and hours and other things.
Trump’s criticism of the postal service is well-documented, returning to his animosity versus Jeff Bezos, and how Amazon makes use of the postal system. But the leap to accusations of “direct sabotage” is frightening, considering that it recommends a conspiracy of sorts to injure the mail system and, as an outcome, aid Trump’s election possibilities.
White House aides, in a corollary to Republican efforts to challenge mail-in voting in the courts, have considered some kind of executive action related to mail-in voting, however have actually up until now chosen they would have little effect considering that elections are performed at the regional level.
What we understand about the method Trump has actually run as President. His actions typically assist his politics or settle ratings. And there’s so typically a simple hop from something that’s entered the President’s head to a Trump administration action. For example:
Cut mail services to decrease an anticipated assault of Democratic mail- in votes? Not crazy.
Refuse to budge in settlements with Democrats and after that sign half-baked executive actions that appear to assist Americans impacted by the pandemic however may not assist much of anybody? It’s happening right now.
Cut off Census data collection early in a manner anticipated to undercount individuals of color? How hassle-free!
Threaten TikTok and demand a US company buy the service to look tough on China and after users disrupt a Trump rally? OK.