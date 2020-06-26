What Matters: Trump’s going to protect Confederate st

That’s what statues do. They airbrush features, make humans bigger than life and paint over history.

A Trump statue won’t mention that while a coronavirus killed his people, he refused to inform them to wear masks.

No matter just how much historical revisionism we undergo in the next four years, I guarantee you the US Marshals will never, ever, add a section to their website about their proud moment protecting Confederate statues in 2020.

Statues give no context

We’re more likely to put up statues of sports figures nowadays, for better or worse. They’re less divisive than presidents. But Trump probably imagines their own face cast in bronze across from the White House.

Maybe this is exactly why he’s so bent on keeping the jaunty statue of Andrew Jackson, whose presidency predates the Confederacy, in Lafayette Square across from the White House safe from protesters.

Jackson, an outsider who took over Washington, is Trump’s favorite president. That Jackson initiated a removal policy that forced Native Americans west of the Mississippi and is Trump’s favorite president. That Jackson initiated a removal policy that forced Native Americans west of the Mississippi and today would be considered genocide is not something which concerns Trump.

He can see that good-looking president outside his window, waving his hat and rising up on a horse.

Trump demands return of statue of a guy he is likely never heard of

I have no idea for absolute certain that Trump had never heard of Pike until that he became incensed at the general’s statue being torn down.

But I’d be willing to wager.

I hadn’t heard about Pike. Had you?

He was a Northerner who traveled South and bought a newspaper in Arkansas. During the Civil War, that he joined the Confederacy and led a regiment of Native Americans, but that he wasn’t worthwhile, and lost his command.

After the war, he became a leader in the Freemasons. And it’s that group that erected his statue, in 1901. It got a few lines in The New York Times that year.

There was more reporting in The New York Times that year about controversy over an unique appropriation of $75,000 (about $2.2 million in today’s dollars) the US government paid to Pike’s heirs with respect to the Choctaw tribe for his earlier in the day help in having the tribe government money.

Everything was totally aboveboard, I’m sure.

Pike is known, to the extent that he is still known, as a journalist, a writer and a poet. He rose to prominence as a Freemason, but there are some disputed allegations he was associated with the Ku Klux Klan.

Regardless, his thought processes doesn’t have much bearing on modern times.

Read this writing. Try to comprehend it. Here are some of the opening lines to his book “Morals and Dogma of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry,” that we downloaded at no cost from Amazon.

“Thought is a force, and philosophy should be an energy, finding its aim and its effects in the amelioration of mankind. The two great motors are Truth and Love. When all these Forces are combined, and guided by the Intellect, and regulated by the RULE of Right, and Justice, and of combined and systematic movement and effort, the great revolution prepared for by the ages will begin to march.”

Say what now?

My point here is that Trump doesn’t give a whit about Albert Pike, even though he is promised to prosecute anybody targeting statues with the total power people law.

To the extend that Trump is protecting Pike, it’s because he is a symbol of the Confederacy.

Public turns against Confederate statues

Trump does worry about divisions, specially racial divisions, and exploiting them.

According to the National Park Service, the artwork of Pike is the only outdoor statue of a Confederate officer in DC.

But the current swing of public opinion is against the statues, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released June 17.

It unearthed that voters support, by 52% to 44%, removing Confederate statues from public spaces around the country.

Less than 2 yrs ago, in August of 2017, the poll unearthed that only 39% supported removing such statues.

“Historic figures in granite and iron that seemed protected just a few years ago now face the wrecking ball of public opinion,” said Tim Malloy, Quinnipiac University’s polling analyst, in releasing the poll.

Bad representations of Black Americans

It’s not only symbols of the Confederacy being targeted, however.

DC Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton has called for removing a statue of Abraham Lincoln from Lincoln Park near Capitol Hill.

The statue is called “ Emancipation .”

It was covered by donations from former slaves and erected in 1876 before a crowd of 25,000 people. President Ulysses S. Grant and Frederick Douglass both spoke, according to a New York Times write-up.

And protesters in DC might target that statue Thursday night.

Before you throw up the hands thinking they have gone past an acceptable limit, look at the statue.

It shows Lincoln standing together with his hand over the pinnacle of a cowering black man, shackles falling from his arms.

From 1876 until 1974, it absolutely was the only outdoor statue of a Black person on public park land in DC.

“The designers of the Emancipation Statue in Lincoln Park in DC didn’t take into account the views of African Americans. It shows. Blacks too fought to end enslavement. That’s why I’m introducing a bill to move this statue to a museum,” said Norton in a recent tweet.

And while it’s true that freed slaves paid for the statue, it absolutely was not freed slaves who controlled its creation, in Germany, according to the National Park Service.

That 1876 New York Times story mentions that the design was “repugnant” to some even if it was revealed.

A quote it attributes to Douglass captures how statues can miss complexity — that the President who emancipated the slaves had not been part of the abolitionist movement of times and held his own racist views.

“Though Mr. Lincoln shared the prejudices of his white fellow-countrymen against the negro,” Douglass said, “it is hardly necessary to say that in his heart of hearts he loathed slavery.”

Do that math — If that info from the National Park Service is true, from 1901, when Pike’s statue went up, until 1974, when a statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was dedicated, there was one outdoor statue of an African American, a Black man bent at the knees, and something outdoor statue of a Confederate general, standing proud, in the Nation’s capital.

The right side of history

Perceptions of history change.

In 1853, years prior to the Civil War, Andrew Jackson got a statue. It’s hard to believe that would happen today.

For 100 years of this country’s existence, there is no statue of a Black person outside in Washington, DC. For 100 more, there is one, of a man on his knees.

Now, as Americans are trying to move extremely slowly toward equal treatment for all, there exists a memorial to Martin Luther King Jr. on the National Mall.

In 50 years, will people be clamoring for Donald Trump to join him?