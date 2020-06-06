What Matters: Trump just showed us what he’ll be like after the election — no matter what happens

Our Q-and-A, flippantly edited, is beneath.

What if he loses?

Why we wait months to inaugurate a President and the way Trump got here in

CNN: We maintain a presidential election on the first Tuesday after after the first Monday in November. But the new President does not take workplace till January. What’s the purpose for this hole and is it nonetheless mandatory?

KAB: The purpose for this hole is to offer for the peaceable switch of energy and it’s completely mandatory. Perhaps now greater than ever earlier than.

I interviewed greater than two dozen individuals who labored for Barack Obama and George W. Bush and on each side I used to be instructed that that they had a clean transition which was essential at a time when the nation was going by means of the worst financial disaster since the nice melancholy. Michelle Obama’s first chief of employees, Jackie Norris, instructed me that she’s going to “never forget the intense camaraderie and loyalty that the first ladies and members of the first ladies’ staffs have for each other.” The identical was true for the West Wing.

The haphazard means the Trump marketing campaign approached the transition is harmful. To be certain a part of that’s as a result of no one on his marketing campaign workforce had even taken the time to place collectively an acceptance speech. They didn’t suppose they’d win.

Trump received the election partly by saying he would “drain the swamp” however there are fundamental obligations of the federal authorities that he would have been higher geared up to handle if he had some stage of institutional information (Joe Biden is the precise reverse). And that takes time which suggests it takes a few months to make appointments and to find out how issues work.

I wrote in my guide “Team of Five” that Obama aides had been instructed to organize drafts of thick “how-to” manuals on how their workplaces functioned, together with particulars as small as voicemail passwords.

This is from the guide:

But Obama aides had no one handy their rigorously curated briefing books to.

Career authorities workers waited at the Department of Energy, the Department of Commerce, and all throughout the sprawling paperwork. They needed steerage — they needed to know who their new bosses had been and the way their jobs would change in a Trump presidency — however they received nothing. In truth, some high-level workers waited and waited till, after weeks of silence, they assumed they had been no longer employed, and packed up their workplaces.

How Trump may exit

CNN: Having watched Trump’s first time period, what are some issues we should always search for in a post-defeat transition?

KAB: I feel that ought to Trump lose to Joe Biden (who’s the epitome of a profession politician after spending eight years as vice chairman and nearly 40 in the Senate) he’ll really feel no obligation to do for him what George W. Bush did for Barack Obama. I don’t suppose there’ll be a real handover, or peaceable switch of energy. I feel it is unlikely in defeat that Trump would behave radically otherwise than he does in workplace. I’d be shocked if Trump exhibits as much as Biden’s swearing-in ceremony at the Capitol if he wins.

Peaceful transfers

CNN: The US is understood for its peaceable transfers of energy. Is there any precedent for a shedding president or his administration wreaking havoc on the means out the door?

KAB: Historically there have been actually some bitter defeats (see John Adams and Thomas Jefferson) however in fashionable occasions each events have touted their talents to peacefully switch energy. During the 2008 marketing campaign, Bush’s director of nationwide intelligence, John Michael McConnell, had organized for Obama and his Republican rival, Sen. John McCain, to get a report with the 13 most essential nationwide safety points at hand. Once, throughout the final two months of the 2008 marketing campaign, Obama and McCain discovered themselves sitting at the identical desk in the Roosevelt Room, with Bush sitting between them, as they mentioned the $700 billion authorization by Congress to avoid wasting the sickeningly sinking market.

Bush and Obama had an actual respect for one another. At the May 2012 unveiling of George W. and Laura Bush’s official portraits at the White House, Obama mentioned, “President Bush understood that rescuing our economy was not just a Democratic or a Republican issue, it was an American priority. I’ll always be grateful for that.” Contrast that with President Trump reportedly not inviting President Obama to his portrait unveiling at the White House.

It’s unlikely Trump would in some way refuse to go

CNN: Trump’s not the sort of individual to easily go quietly. What sorts of issues may he do if he needed to throw a cog into the machine of presidency?

KAB: He may refuse to depart, however I don’t see that taking place. There has been dialogue on the left, Bill Maher notably, so it’s one thing on individuals’s minds. I’ve a tough time envisioning

Trump sitting on the steps of the Capitol with lots of of 1000’s of individuals in the viewers cheering for his departure.

Former presidents have historically had a grudging admiration for one another, even after having been compelled out of workplace. After Ronald Reagan spoke at Jimmy Carter’s library opening Carter mentioned, “I now understand more clearly than I ever had before why you won.”

Jimmy Carter apologized to George W. Bush at Bush’s library dedication for being too powerful on him, particularly for his outspoken criticism of the warfare in Iraq. “Oh, hush,” Bush replied. Can you think about that taking place with Trump and whoever succeeds him, each time it happens?

What if he wins?

Emboldening the emboldened

CNN: No President has been impeached, acquitted and reelected. You can think about that if he wins, Trump would really feel extra emboldened than anybody else in historical past. How would possibly Trump deal with the workplace in a second time period as the final winner?

KAB: I feel he’ll really feel emboldened to take no matter actions he needs. When I interviewed him for my guide, it was shortly after the launch of the Mueller report and he felt like he had been exonerated. He was frankly exuberant and keen to speak about how he thinks he has achieved greater than any president in historical past. So I can solely think about his response to being re-elected after being impeached. Loads of what he spends his time doing is governing solely together with his supporters in thoughts and if he’s re-elected that will show the immense energy of his voters. I feel he would criticize reporters and the so-called “deep state” much more than he does immediately. It wouldn’t be a superb scene.

No historic precedent for Trump

CNN: Is there one other president who got here to the White House unpopular after which received reelection unpopular? Is there one other two-term president as divisive as Trump?

KAB: I feel George W. Bush was extremely divisive however to not this extent. His approval scores have soared since leaving workplace. And like Trump he was elected with out the widespread vote. Bush has adopted his father’s lead and stayed totally on the sidelines. He’s watched his approval scores soar as a result of absence actually does make the coronary heart develop fonder. I can’t foresee Trump staying on the sidelines.

Unpopular presidents and second phrases

CNN: What can we study from the second phrases of presidents who weren’t insanely widespread at the time of their reelection and received in opposition to expectations (I’m considering of Harry Truman right here or Richard Nixon)?

KAB: If you have a look at Nixon and Watergate, profitable by a skinny margin solely made him extra paranoid and irrational and led to his resignation. That instance doesn’t bode effectively.

Trump and his GOP successor

CNN: We’re deep into conjecture right here, however I’ve puzzled, if Trump received, how he’d deal with Mike Pence, who has been a loyal soldier throughout this primary time period. It’s onerous to think about somebody with Trump’s actuality present sensibilities just handing over the baton to somebody like Pence, who undoubtedly lacks Trump’s aptitude for drama, as the subsequent logical GOP nominee. What does historical past inform us?

KAB: Trump just isn’t loyal to individuals just as a result of they’re loyal to him. I feel he would deal with Mike Pence effectively if re-elected as a result of logically Pence would have helped him persuade evangelical voters to stick with him. But I do not suppose that loyalty would final lengthy and Trump may again another person ought to Pence run in 2024. It wouldn’t translate into long-term help except it benefited him in some way.