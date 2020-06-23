What Matters: Trump is kidding and people are dying

Ha ha. LOL.

They must be telling him people are getting killed.

That’s not opinion.

The proportion of constructive checks in Florida is going up, not down.

Hospitalizations in Miami are up, in accordance with Mayor Francis Suarez, who spoke at a information convention saying a brand new masks rule — anywhere in public, including outdoors — within the metropolis.

People are dying who needn’t die

The US demise toll is greater than 120,000.

At what level does the nation’s chief must take accountability for sustained avoidable demise that happens on his watch?

The dialog ought to shift from what the federal government is or is not doing to how a lot accountability they’ve for thus many deaths.

Not that Trump is in any respect centered on coronavirus.

Instead he is humiliated that not sufficient people confirmed up in Tulsa — only about 6,000 supporters ignored public well being recommendation and got here to his indoor rally over the weekend.

We know there have been contaminated people on the rally as a result of two of Trump’s infected campaign staffers have been there.

He must be explaining why Covid-19 numbers in Europe are shrinking when in elements of the US they’re exploding.

LOOK AT THIS -→

“It did not need to go this way. This is what it should have looked like,” stated CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta of the road representing Europe in that graphic, throughout an look Monday on CNN.

“That’s our basement. That’s lowest level of the curve,” he stated of the road representing the US. “ That’s what we’re comfortable with in this country . 20,000 people per day getting contaminated. Several hundred people dying on daily basis.”

The US will not get a second wave if it by no means will get out of the primary. Trump’s financial adviser denied there’s going to be a second wave of Covid-19, whereas that graphic above makes it appear loads like we’re nonetheless caught within the first wave.

“So, you know, there are some hot spots. We’re on it. We know how to deal with this stuff now. It’s come a long way since last winter — and there is no second wave coming,” financial adviser Larry Kudlow stated on CNBC.

Trump's stream-of-conscious Twitter feed is all about TV rankings for his rally, help for Republican candidates, accusations he is being harassed and the unfold of his new favourite conspiracy principle — that mail-in ballots will price him the election. Read a Fact Check of that claim

While the administration thinks it is solved the factor that is costing many 1000’s of Americans their lives, Trump’s marketing campaign is in DEFCON Four due to his rallies.

His aides are rethinking whether or not they may even do extra rallies, in accordance with CNN’s Kevin Liptak.

Now, it stays unclear when — and how — Trump will transfer ahead together with his flagship political occasions. Some advisers recommended it might be weeks and even months earlier than Trump makes an attempt one other rally, although as of Monday morning no selections had been made on the best way to proceed.

He’ll be in Arizona on Tuesday and Wisconsin on Thursday for smaller occasions, however aides are scrambling to ensure the occasions look full.