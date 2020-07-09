What Matters: This Covid case chart should be getting Trump’s attention

So it’s hardly a surprise that Trump, who insists that schools must reopen in the fall in order to put the economy back to normal, rejected the list of recommendations for reopening developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Read here about his tweets today , and about the CDC’s response, that has been to update the guidelines, along with about the possibility that Trump could withhold funding from school districts and states that move more slowly than that he wishes.

Trump’s newest allergy to professional opinion comes directly on the heels of him encouraging states to open up before meeting the CDC’s earlier in the day guidelines.

They did, and now Covid is re-raging in the US. Will states again follow his lead and reopen schools before the virus is in order? Potentially of interest to parents: A summer camp in Arkansas closed down Wednesday after an outbreak of Covid among campers.

What’s most striking about Trump’s insistence that every thing is fine, regardless of the resurgence of cases, is that it’s hitting states that voted for him.

Look at the chart below of Covid case spikes tracked against 2016 results:

It may be that individuals getting sick are not individuals in those states who’re most likely to vote for Trump. But these are at states now reinstituting restrictions on their residents, because the infection is spiraling out of control. The US has crossed 3 million infections.