What Matters: There’s still no plan for schools, so parents are making up their own

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos wrote to the nation’s parents Wednesday that the administration supports whatever people want to do.
“Each of you needs to be able to choose what’s best for your own families because you know your children and their circumstance better than anyone,” DeVos wrote in the letter. “Your child. Your school. Your way.”
But the reality is that most students, and most parents, don’t really have choices.
Los Angeles — home to the second-largest public school system in the US — said Wednesday it will resume some on-campus learning for students with special needs on September 14, but everyone else has to wait to see how that goes.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden took aim Wednesday at President Donald Trump, who tried over the summer to strongarm schools into opening. “If I were President today, I would direct FEMA to make sure our kids K-12 get full access to disaster relief and emergency assistance under the Stafford Act,” he said in a speech.
Former second lady Jill Biden, a community college professor, says Trump and DeVos “didn’t have a strategy” to reopen schools. “We are in Donald Trump’s America and there’s just so much chaos. And I feel that, you know, educators don’t know what to do. Students don’t know what to do,” she told CNN’s Bianna Golodryga.
Colleges face their own conundrum. More than 25,000 cases of Covid-19 have been reported from colleges and universities in 37 states, according to a CNN tally.
It’s not just…