What Matters: The schools situation is a complete crisis. And completely unfixable

What we do know is that the Trump administration, which is concentrating as an alternative on the protection of statues, is unlikely to be much help.

When will school start? Where might it be? It’s a month out from when a large amount of kids start school plus some of the greatest school districts don’t have a plan. They don’t have even a start date. If they do have a start date, such as in Los Angeles, it’s not clear if children will be on campus.

It’s a full-on crisis of society. The children cannot really learn this way. And the parents can’t work this way.

And if parents are assisting remote learning all day, and even some days each week, they truly are not working. The reality is that a big section of what school does for society is childcare.

Distance learning may be much better than nothing. You could even be missing it if you should be trying to cope with the camp and activity vacuum come july 1st and your children have found a way to play Fortnite or watch Netflix for a disgusting quantity of hours every day until you loose them, feral, into the neighbor hood just in order to do your own personal work for a disgustingly few hours.

Nope, distance learning is not the best answer.

The resurgence has made an already cloudy situation even worse. Even where schools are making plans to reopen, it’s not even clear whether they’ll be in a position to stay like that, since many states have stalled or reversed their plans to reopen. Schools must have plans for remote learning and plans for in-person learning and start to become ready to pivot if their states become hotspots again.

This is already complicating plans in Arizona and California.

Kids need in-person learning. The American Academy of Pediatrics, which presumably has public health as well as the wellbeing of individual kids in its purview, released a statement Monday calling for schools to make a priority out of kids being physically in the classroom

The statement also says there’s evidence the last half a year have harmed children and put them at greater risk of morbidity and mortality:

“Policies to mitigate the spread of Covid-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families, and the community by keeping children at home.”

Covid is still going to be a concern. Teachers’ unions and parents, meanwhile, are going to be centered on keeping themselves and their individual children safe from Covid.

Kentucky GOP Sen. Rand Paul voiced these concerns quite well yesterday when that he pushed Dr. Anthony Fauci on the schools issue during congressional testimony. But he laced his frustration at closed schools with a many inaccurate statements that it’s safe for children, that they do not transmit herpes. Read a fact check of Paul’s comments here

Sterile classrooms? Ha. CNN’s Evan McMorris-Santoro wrote about one New York school district recently and described how they truly are still weighing a selection of plans.

Going into a school building in New York today is a time-consuming process. Visitors must have their temperature checked and are asked a number of questions about any possible symptoms associated with Covid-19 before they are permitted to set foot inside. Once there, they truly are closely monitored by staff who swoop into recently vacated rooms to disinfect everything inside.

As with many places nationwide, there’s no official start date for the 2020-2021 school year and the clock is ticking on summer.