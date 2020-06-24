What Matters: How #BlackLivesMatter could survive Trump’s taunts

From the organization embrace of Black Lives Matter to actions by NASCAR — of all the sports leagues — and Premier League Soccer, it’s a movement that has taken hold and gained public acceptance despite Trump’s attempts to make it appear violent and radical.

Will pockets of violence be perceived as riots or rallies? A test of the movement will be determining whether that acceptance is fragile or firm.

It’s not exactly connect-the-dots to see what Trump is doing when he tries to emulate Nixon as a “law and order” president.

Though protests that channel the anger at institutional racism have continued in a mostly peaceful way, there are pockets of violence that could threaten the bigger public perception.

A standoff between police and protesters attempting to topple a statue of Andrew Jackson — Trump’s favorite President and a noted racist — across from the White House on Monday led to members of the media being evacuated, wrongly, from the White House grounds and gave Trump a foothold to complain about “looters” and promise jail time for anyone defacing government property.

Shootings, a death and vandalism in what’s known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle have managed to get hard to argue there ought to be no police. Seattle’s mayor said Tuesday that the city will reclaim the autonomous zone

So far, there is widespread support for Black Lives Matter. As As CNN’s Grace Sparks wrote last week, “About two-thirds support the recent Black Lives Matter protests over police brutality and discrimination in the US, and there’s agreement on a wide variety of proposals on how to reform the nation’s police departments, recent polls show.”

Trump, as always, has been the one-third of Americans who oppose the movement. His administration hasn't embraced Black Lives Matter — Vice President Mike Pence refused to utter the words during a recent TV appearance.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said earlier this month that the President is in opposition to the movement.

“All black lives matter, in terms of the movement Black Lives Matter, they define themselves as ‘defund the police,’ and that’s something this President stands against.

How the protest movement evolves after this initial period — and whether it can remain peaceful — will be key to guarding against Trump’s taunts.

What’s next in Washington? Bickering — Democrats in the House want a federal ban on chokeholds. Republicans in the Senate don’t desire to institute a federal ban; they only want to encourage police departments to not use chokeholds.

And that means the bipartisan consensus that there ought to be policing reform is needs to look like it is going to run into partisan Washington , where nothing happens.

How #BlackLivesMatter keeps its momentum

I reached out to Professor Wasow to ask a bit about his research, how it pertains to today and whether protesters can sustain their momentum.

ZBW: What’s the fine line between protest ’64 and protest ’68?

OW: One difference between the civil rights protests prior to 1964 versus 1968 is the relative proportion of protester-initiated violence. In the first part of the 1960s, direct action by protesters was largely nonviolent and sometimes met with brutal state repression.

Despite widespread discrimination against African Americans, my research found that the first 1960s wave of black-led civil disobedience was able to successfully influence media to focus on “civil rights.” My research also unearthed that as media coverage highlighted “civil rights,” public opinion and congressional legislation followed. In the mid-to-late 1960s, protest tactics shifted in many demonstrations and state violence was often met by protester-initiated violence. Media coverage of the events was much more likely to emphasize problems of “crime” and “riots.” Once again, media coverage helped move public opinion and politics but this time around towards a focus on “law and order.”

ZBW: What should BLM protesters do to keep the general public on their side?

OW: Evidence from the 1960s suggests that a really powerful method for protesters to command public attention and generate sympathetic coverage is always to engage in direct action that, as Rep. John Lewis described then, “dramatizes injustice.”

In short, which means that each protest should make an effort to reveal the central injustice of police misconduct and discriminatory usage of force. In the last few weeks, while #BlackLivesMatter protests have now been overwhelmingly peaceful, police have repeatedly used excess force that has been documented on video. Conservative lawyer Greg Doucette has now compiled around 600 of these clips. He calls what we’re seeing a “police riot.”

These pictures are a modern version of “dramatizing injustice” because they make visible and help justify the concerns of the bigger movement to transform policing in America. The challenge with this way of protest is that activists risk traumatization, injury as well as death. Consequently, despite the effectiveness of this approach, it is very hard to sustain.

ZW: Separately, I’d be interested to know if you believe corporate America has ever been as engaged in or supportive of a protest movement as it is attempting to appear today?

OW: In the 1960s, national corporations on average only supported desegregation under enormous pressure from boycotts. In the existing wave of #BlackLivesMatter protests, there is apparently more widespread corporate support even without targeted pressure from activists.

At the same time, a lot of the current corporate support for #BlackLivesMatter is apparently more symbolic than substantive and only time will tell whether more significant change is really on the horizon.

Finally, a lot of the change that is required to improve the material well-being of African Americans is policy change, perhaps not shifts in corporate policy. So, even though corporations make big improvements in policies like hiring, that is unlikely to change the profound inequalities in policing, education and housing that currently limit the life odds of Black Americans.

ZW: Congress is debating very police-specific policy changes, like a ban on chokeholds. What are a few of the profound education and housing changes you had suggest lawmakers also look at?

OW: One of the main ways inequality works in America is through housing segregation. The quality of schools, parks and other publicly provided goods is heavily influenced by your ZIP code. While explicit kinds of racial discrimination in housing are now illegal, following passage through of the Fair Housing Act many communities in United States, both liberal and conservative, enacted forms of economic zoning making it hard for low income people to proceed to areas of high opportunity. Many cities now require between 75% and 80% of the housing stock to be single family domiciles. The legal prohibition on even moderate density options like small apartment buildings drives up the cost of housing, increases reliance on cars, is bad for the surroundings and plays a role in the types of class and racial segregation that limit upward mobility.

Coronavirus latest

He was not kidding. He actually believes it. Trump was asked if he was kidding that the US is performing too many tests.

So he does indeed believe, no kidding no irony, that people should slow testing because “by having more tests, we have more cases.”

Surge of infections — Dr. Anthony Fauci discussed the rise in US infections on Capitol Hill and said, “It really is a mixed bag.”

“You have a very large country, very heterogeneous, major differences — for example, between the New York metropolitan area and Casper, Wyoming,” but it’s clear, Fauci said, “we’ve been hit badly.”

He gave suggestions about addressing these increases in cases.

“The way you address that — and I’ve said this over and over again — is you have to have the manpower, the system, the testing to identify, isolate and contact trace in an effective way so that when you see those increases, you can understand where they are coming from, and you can do something about them,” Fauci said.

He added, “Right now the next couple of weeks are going to be critical in our ability to address those surgings that we’re seeing in Florida, in Texas and in Arizona.”

Presidential debate moved to Miami — The original host, the University of Michigan, pulled out over coronavirus concerns

Test, test, test — Trump says you can find too many coronavirus tests. But most other folks seem to concur that widespread testing is the key to finding and isolating the herpes virus instead of and can spread.

Where are we on a Covid-19 vaccine?

A vaccine is the key to getting past Covid-19, and the federal government has invested more than $3 billion, funding research in to six different possible vaccines. $700 million of that has been reserved to simply help companies which will ultimately make a vaccine.

Note: In the end, many of these may work and some may well not. We’ll know only after large-scale clinical trials with tens of thousands of people.

$1.2 billion to AstraZeneca

Status: The University of Oxford, that is partnering with AstraZeneca, recently began large-scale, Phase 3 human clinical trials in England with this vaccine. AstraZeneca plans to begin with Phase 3 trials in August. Such trials will be the last step before a vaccine maker seeks approval from regulators.

$456 million to Johnson & Johnson

Status: J&J expects to begin Phase 3 clinical trials in September.

History: Other vaccines have used this adenovirus technique, and while those vaccines have now been studied in clinical trials, they’ve never been approved and placed on the market.

$430 million to Moderna

Status: Moderna plans to begin Phase 3 trials in July.

History: Other vaccines used (the technique being used by Moderna) although those vaccines have been studied in clinical trials, they will have never been approved and put on industry.

$60 million to Novavax

Status: Novavax hasn’t yet started Phase 3 trials.

$38 million to Merck

Status: Merck has not yet started human clinical trials.

History: This same technology was used to produce an Ebola vaccine called ERVEBO which was approved by the FDA in 2019.

$30 million to Sanofi

Status: Sanofi expects to start clinical trials between October and December.

History: This same technology using a baculovirus was used to make a flu vaccine called Flublok, that was approved by the FDA in 2013.