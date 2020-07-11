What Matters: Here’s what we know right now about the November election

But we can and may do every thing we can to simply take the pulse of the nation. We went to Jennifer Agiesta, CNN’s director of Polling and Election Analytics, who runs CNN’s decision desk on Election Night and knows as much or maybe more about how exactly to actually read polls than anyone else.

Her recommendations on what to consider when you read a poll are worth reading (and bookmarking). Our email conversation is below.

What Matters: Polling consistently shows Joe Biden with a definite lead over Donald Trump. Is there any precedent for a presidential candidate coming back from that sort of deficit four months from Election Day?

JA: It is really a strikingly large deficit this close to the election, but as close as we are to the election, there is still a lot of time for opinions to shift, of course, if 2020 has proven any such thing it’s that the news can give you whiplash at only about any time. And large shifts in the presidential horse race can happen late in the game if the news is big enough.

In 2008, for example, CNN polling found a near neck-and-neck race for a lot of the year, until the financial crisis really hit in mid-September. Just after Labor Day and the Republican convention, the race stood at 48% for Barack Obama to 48% for John McCain among registered voters. After the stock exchange crash, Obama quickly gained a double-digit advantage over McCain among that same group, maxing out in CNN’s polling at a 14-point Obama lead in a October 3 through 5 poll. That poll came less than per month after the tied result. There was not a single reputable national poll which found Obama behind McCain for the remainder of the campaign.

Beyond the ability of news to improve voters’ perspectives, it is important to keep in mind that much of the polling which ultimately shows Trump lagging so far behind Biden is national polling, while US presidential elections are decided state-by-state via the electoral college. Running up the score in population centers like California and New York wouldn’t do Biden much good in his bid to take the White House. Recent polling in critical battlegrounds seems to confirm what the national polling is showing at the moment, however, with Biden holding edges in several of the states he must win so that you can gain an electoral college advantage and competitive in states where the President won handily last time around. That all implies that Biden’s current edge is really a meaningful one. But polling in some of these same states just a few months ago found much tighter contests, so again, there’s room for things to change.

It can also be worth noting that now in the race, pollsters are largely measuring the opinions of registered voters. Typically, looking only at those who are prone to vote as opposed to the full pool of registered voters yields results which are slightly more favorable to the Republicans. Polling in 2018 found a different pattern, though, and it’s really possible that 2020 would continue that shift. At this point in time, it really is too early to state with any certainty who’s a likely voter and who is maybe not. That’s true in a standard year, in the midst of a pandemic, many Americans do not even know yet how elections will soon be administered their current address, let alone whether or not they are comfortable participating in them.

The pandemic election

What Matters: How is coronavirus, which has touched every part of American life, affecting voters?

JA: For one thing, it’s changing the way Americans vote and the way that election results are reported. Recent primary elections in New York, New Jersey, Kentucky and elsewhere have featured a sharply increased share of the public choosing to vote by mail as opposed to in-person at a polling place. Given the complexities of counting and verifying by-mail votes, election officials are taking longer amounts of time to release results from those elections. What we normally think of as Election Day might extend in to Election Week or Election Month if similar changes in how people cast votes happen in November.

I think the impact it could have on who they elect to vote for is still as yet not known depending on what happens with the outbreak between now and November, though our colleague Harry Enten has some theories

How solid is Trump’s base?

What Matters: One theme a lot of people took out of the 2016 election was that Trump won because he consolidated the support of White, working-class voters. That helped him win the Rust Belt and the White House. Has that group, broadly speaking, stayed with him?

JA: White voters without college degrees remain one of the groups most apt to straight back Trump generally in most polling. There are a few question marks around this group, however.

The first is whether Trump can maintain his support among White women who don’t have college degrees. The President’s ratings among women broadly speaking are abysmal, and if that carries to White women without degrees, it could be enough to sink the President in some places.

The 2nd is how big a share of the electorate they’ll certainly be in critical states this fall. States across the Sun Belt which previously were reliably Republican are seeing their share of White voters without college degrees decline, a shift which may make some of those states more competitive.

In the Rust Belt, Whites without college degrees generally speaking remain a big share of the voter base, so can have more of a direct effect on the outcome of elections there.

How to read polls

What Matters: I’m always very centered on the horse race numbers in polling, but I’ve heard you say that isn’t the easiest way to think about polls. What broad themes should people be taking out of recent polls?

JA: The horse race isn’t the worst thing you could look at in a poll, so if you’re planning to pay attention to it, do your self a favor and look for two things beyond the margin between the two candidates:

Does the leading candidate have majority support? If neither candidate is over 50%, that suggests their support is a little softer than it may have to be to win.

How many voters are undecided? It could be a sign of a volatile electorate (and I believe was underplayed in 2016) but it also can vary centered on methods (many online polls have higher undecided shares than phone polls).

What’s the general trend for a person candidate’s support across quality polls? One notable thing in recent polling has been how consistent support for the two candidates has been. Across the nine national phone polls which meet CNN standards that have been released since June 1, seven pegged his support between 41% and 44%, Biden’s support includes a slightly wider range, but generally hovers between 50% and 55% in those same polls, with two placing his support at 49%.

Looking outside the horserace. Watch to see which of the most pressing issues facing the country right now hold on as meaningful for voters this fall, whether Trump’s approval rating for handling the economy remains in positive territory, and whether any one of the attacks on Biden dent his strong ratings for leadership. On the issues that matter most to voters, significantly, Watch to see which of the most pressing issues facing the country right now hold on as meaningful for voters this fall, whether Trump’s approval rating for handling the economy remains in positive territory, and whether any one of the attacks on Biden dent his strong ratings for leadership. On the issues that matter most to voters, significantly, CNN’s June survey found two-thirds of Americans considered racism within our society a large problem. That was up sharply weighed against the 2016 presidential election cycle, while 42% of registered voters called race relations vitally important to their vote for president, the highest number for almost any of the four problems tested in the poll and also well ahead of the share who said the same in the previous presidential cycle. Coronavirus rated below race relations (31% called that extremely important).

Are there actually any undecided voters?

What Matters: I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a viewpoint about Trump. Is there a universe of undecided people who will decide the election?

JA: Not very many. And the downside for Trump is that as an incumbent, views on him will probably matter a lot more than views on Biden. One of the most fascinating things about the 2016 exit poll results was that voters who view both Trump and Hillary Clinton unfavorably broke heavily toward Trump, and there were a decently sized set of voters who felt Trump had not been qualified to be president, but still voted for him.

As a sitting President, it’s unlikely that Trump would get the benefit of the doubt from those voters again has he maybe not convinced them he deserves to remain in office.

Everything is about Trump

What Matters: My former colleague Amy Walter has said pollsters should not only ask who voters support, but also if they are enthusiastically voting against some body (Trump). What’s your thought on that?

JA: The last CNN poll conducted by SSRS included a very similar question . Biden supporters were asked whether their preference was more a vote for Biden or against Trump, and Trump supporters were asked the same about their support. Among Biden’s backers, 60% said their vote was against Trump, while among Trump supporters, 70% said their backing was to vote for the president.

Looking at Biden supporters by their enthusiasm to vote, those who are most fired up about going to the polls in November really are a bit less inclined to say that their vote is towards the President (56%) than are those that say they’re somewhat enthusiastic about voting or less (69%). Whether that anti-Trump sentiment is sufficient of a motivator for that group to show up at the polls (or mail within their ballots) would have been a key question to watch through the fall.

One last question

What Matters: I’m asking for a wild guess here, but what are the odds we know the identity of the next President on Election Night?

JA: Oh to know the answer to that question!

At this time, it seems unlikely that we’ll know the outcome on Election Night itself. While a number of key battlegrounds are acclimatized to processing lots of absentee or early votes (Florida and Arizona especially, where majorities typically vote absentee or early), other critical states for the electoral college count are relatively not used to the absentee ballot process. In Pennsylvania, for example, just 8% of voters cast ballots absentee or early in 2016, in New Hampshire, it had been 10%, in Virginia, 13%, and in Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, it was around a quarter of voters — which suggests their counts could possibly be slower than usual if those numbers spike significantly.

One growing trend in recent elections is that vote preferences the type of who vote in-person in many cases are different from those that vote absentee or early, and the politicization of behavior in the coronavirus era seems as if it might exacerbate those differences, which makes it difficult to project races until there’s a solid quantity of reports from both sets of voters.