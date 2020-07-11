What Matters: Has John Roberts been watching ‘Hamilton’?

Not that Trump cares, as the court also did him a favor.

The justices handed the cases — one relating to the New York DA’s investigation of hush money payments to Trump’s alleged former mistress and the other involving lawmakers in the House — back again to lower courts.

Back in prison: Michael Cohen, who pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations associated with those hush money payments the New York DA is investigating, was taken back into custody for violating terms of his pandemic-induced furlough

Side note: Presidential legacies last. The other ruling released by the Supreme Court on Thursday involved tribal land in Oklahoma. Actions taken by Trump's favorite President, Andrew Jackson, featured in the decision, which discovered that much of their state is still tribal land for the intended purpose of criminal prosecutions.

Has John Roberts been watching ‘Hamilton’?

We went along to CNN’s Katelyn Polantz to ask about today’s decision and what this means both for Trump and for future presidents. Our conversation is below:

ZBW: I get the Supreme Court to be extremely frustrating. They SAY he’s maybe not above what the law states. But in addition they make sure voters will not see his financial information. What’s your just take?

KP: A grand jury or Congress might not get access to Trump’s records by the election, but these opinions are not about the election. They’re about history and figuring out the justice system’s place in it.

You can tell by how much time Chief Justice Roberts spends, especially in the Vance decision, authoring events dating back the saga of Aaron Burr. (Roberts even throws in a footnote about how exactly the governor of the Louisiana Territory colluded with Spain!)

“In the two centuries since the Burr trial, successive Presidents have accepted [Chief Justice John] Marshall’s ruling that the Chief Executive is at the mercy of subpoena,” Roberts writes.

Mueller never pulled the trigger, deciding his investigation didn’t want or require a detour in court over a subpoena when the fact-finding was already winding down.

But now we realize what the Supreme Court likely might have said about this: The President is just like every man with regards to criminal law.

Roberts and six of his colleagues are flatly shooting down Trump’s lawyers’ assertion during proceedings in this cas e — with the court deciding that if Trump shot somebody on Fifth Avenue, however not be immune from consequence.

An absolute immunity for the President isn’t “necessary or appropriate,” Roberts writes in this instance. “Two hundred years ago, a great jurist of our Court established that no citizen, not even the President, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding. We reaffirm that principle,” the opinion ends.

So here we are, 200 years after Burr’s trial and nearly three years following the question dogged the Mueller investigation. We have a solution now moving forward, past November.

The latest on Covid

We keep writing the same thing every single day, but it’s getting more essential, not less. So here goes: The disconnect between Trump and the boffins is only getting ultimately more intense.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who keeps popping up doing interviews with newspapers and podcasts ( importantly, not on TV ) , told a Wall Street Journal podcast on Wednesday that states where Covid is exploding may have to consider shutting back.

He later clarified that. “Rather than think in terms of reverting back down to a complete shutdown, I would think we need to get the states pausing in their opening process,” Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told The Hill’s editor-at-large Steve Clemons on Thursday.

This Texas Tribune report is worth reading: An increase in people dying in the home suggests coronavirus deaths in Houston could be higher than reported.

What was all of it for? The most galling thing about this new surge of coronavirus is that the first sacrifice of shutting down the economy now feels completely wasted. Everyone shut things down. And, because states opened early, it’s raging once again.

Stop saying what should happen. Figure out how.

And it is also why Trump’s demand that schools open is so craven. Of course the schools should open. Everyone wants the schools to open.

It’s how exactly to open up without spreading the condition that there is no-one to seem to find out.

One quite simple thing is always to wear a face mask in public areas to turn off people like this Ohio lawmaker who thinks nothing is wrong

If the schools open, as Trump demands, and teachers as well as other adults who work there get sick, they’ll close again. Just like the states that must now pause reopening.

Yesterday, it absolutely was a summer camp in Arkansas that closed after people started testing positive. Now Nashville says it’s delaying the opening of its school year — which had been in the pipeline for August 4 — until Labor Day at the very least.

Presidents and policymakers have to play chess: Think ahead, identify possible outcomes and start to become ready for contingencies.

That’s hard to do whenever you don’t believe there exists a problem.