That’s not what we do here. In the US you will find presidential elections every four years, even yet in times of war and pandemic, and the loser accepts them.

On another hand, this really is just another Trump distraction.

Trump’s entire case for reelection is the economy. The pandemic, which he’s failed to seriously address, is destroying the economy.

We know for many that Trump cannot, by himself, delay the election.

Election Day in November is placed by law, and that’s controlled by Congress. Even his Senate enabler Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Election Day is placed in stone.

Inauguration Day in January is set by the 20th Amendment. And the Constitution is unchangeable between occasionally.

Does Trump want President Pelosi? Even if the election were delayed, an honest read of the 20th Amendment suggests the speaker of the House would become temporary president if nobody qualifies for the full term at noon on January 20. There is some disagreement here, because Sen. Lamar Alexander says his understanding may be the Senate president pro tempore, Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, would dominate. Regardless, it might not be Trump.

Back in April, when the President’s son-in-law type of teased delaying the election and then Joe Biden predicted Trump would try to move it, the Trump campaign called it the “incoherent, conspiracy theory ramblings of a lost candidate who is out of touch with reality.”

Pretty much.

However! One thing that should truly happen as we move toward Election Day is that every Cabinet member who appears before Congress or sits for an interview, and every federal official, should you should be asked — to make sure they agree with custom and law — to acknowledge that the current presidential term ends January 20 at noon, as the Constitution states.

No harm in an insurance coverage against incoherent ramblings. But when you pay very close attention to the language of administration officials, you begin to wonder.

Attorney General William Barr, for example, was asked this very question Tuesday during his first congressional oversight hearing in a lot more than 18 months.

Here’s the exchange between him and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a New York Democrat:

JEFFRIES: Now you just testified that there’s no mechanism for a president to contest an election that has obviously been won by the opponent. Mr. Attorney General, what are you going to do if Donald Trump loses the election on November 3, but won’t leave office on January 20?

BARR: If — well, if the results are unmistakeable I would leave office.

JEFFRIES: Do you think that there is any basis or legitimacy to Donald Trump’s recent declare that he cannot provide an answer as to whether he would leave office?

BARR: I really am not acquainted with these comments or the context by which they occurred. So I’m not planning to give commentary on them.

(That last bit refers to Trump’s recent interview with Fox News , in which that he refused to state he’d accept the election results).

Barr said both exactly what he should say — that he would leave office January 20. And also exactly the wrong thing — “if the results are clear.”

According to the 20th Amendment, it doesn’t matter if the outcomes are clear. One January 20, if nobody qualifies for president, the old president doesn’t just carry on in office.

Trump has recently laid the groundwork to question the legitimacy of the election. Barr is famous, at this point, for seeming to state one thing before Congress and doing something different entirely.

In fact, they’re not unlike the language Trump found in that interview with Chris Wallace.

WALLACE: But is it possible to give a, is it possible to give a direct answer you’ll accept the election?

TRUMP: I need to see. Look, you — I have to see. No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I did not last time either.

Whether this can be a distraction from the pandemic and the sour economy and the rest that appears to be going wrong or the seed of a full-blown transfer-of-power crisis is not yet clear.

It is unquestionably clear that the idea of losing power is quite difficult for Trump to stomach and the concept that voters would reject him is not something he’ll accept. The question is whether he tries to disregard the Constitution and the law, which say voters will find the next president in November and see your face takes office in January.