What Matters: Americans are dying. Here are Trump’s excuses

Excuses will undoubtedly be offered. Justifications will be made. But Americans who should not be dying are dying.

Russian bounties on US troops: Reports that Russians could have placed bounties on US forces in Afghanistan have now been met with a shrug by the White House.

The reports are unverified.

The President was not briefed.

“Rogue intelligence officers” are out to embarrass the President.

Anything with regard to Russia is complicated by his friendly attitude toward Russian President Vladimir Putin has received everyone from his former FBI director to the speaker of the House wondering if Vladimir Putin has something over Trump. And CNN’s Stephen Collinson points out that Trump has seemed to use kid gloves with regard to Russia, to the point where it’s a punchline

There’s one constant in each new twist of the drama over Russia that has overshadowed every day of Trump’s term in the Oval Office.

Each time there is a damaging story on the matter, he makes exactly the same move — dumping on the usa intelligence that lies behind it. It was the same story if the President used a Helsinki summit with Putin to throw US intelligence agencies under the bus over their assessments that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election to greatly help him win.

Trump is equally dismissive of science with regards to coronavirus. While the Russia bounty reports required Trump’s attention, his refusal to lead Americans, specifically on the matter of face masks, requires willful indifference to obvious fact and disregard for the power that he holds to greatly help save lives.

Excuses include:

It’s as much as individuals to learn how to protect themselves.

Trump does not want to trample anyone’s freedom.

“We must have no stigma, none, about wearing masks when we leave our homes and come near other people. Wearing simple face coverings is not about protecting ourselves, it is about protecting everyone we encounter,” McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday.

A political debate that’s costing lives. And Sen. Lamar Alexander, the Tennessee Republican who’s retiring and thus ever-so-slightly ready to speak his mind, nailed the mask debate on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

“Unfortunately this simple lifesaving practice has become part of a political debate that says: If you’re for Trump, you don’t wear a mask. If you’re against Trump, you do,” Alexander said.

Ergo: people will die when folks follow the President’s lead. That’s an undeniable fact as coronavirus runs rampant in the US, while other countries seem to own it.

Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, used wartime language and said Trump had “surrendered” on coronavirus.

The excuses sound the same even though lives are not at stake. The White House said the President did not know the guy with the Trump sign in the golf cart yelled “White Power!” in the video that he retweeted.

He never knows. It’s always somebody else’s fault. And usually that someone or something is specifically attempting to bring him down. Often, he’ll blame Barack Obama.

Wash, rinse, repeat is a cycle that is getting very repetitive more than 36 months into the Trump administration. But now, with so many American lives on the line, it is a pattern that’s harder to dismiss.