What Matters: 2020 is off to a horrible start for US elections

But long lines for the Georgia primary are far from the initial storm cloud this year.

Long lines — While some states have handled the pandemic pivot fine, others have floundered. Voters in Washington, DC, — While some states have handled the pandemic pivot fine, others have floundered. Voters in Washington, DC, crammed into a fraction of the normal polling places , waited hours to cast primary ballots early in June, plus some were forced to stay out past a curfew in place in the early days of racial justice protests.

Meltdown in Georgia — The above issues converged in Georgia’s primary when a new election system glitched for some polling places and long lines formed because, as a consequence of coronavirus, fewer polling places were opened. The banner headline of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Wednesday was “complete meltdown.”

CNN’s Abby Phillip writes:

As Congress has stalled on additional funding and support to states trying to prepare for November 3, the warning signs are piling up and time is running out . Now, a top federal election official is calling for lawmakers to act quickly to provide additional funding to states.

“The election officials I talk to are aware of the challenges, but I also know and I can see the real resource challenges, recruitment challenges and voter education challenges, and all those things cost money,” said Ben Hovland, chairman of the US Election Commission.

Less than five months before the general election — None of this bodes well for November, particularly when President Donald Trump has recently laid the groundwork to question the outcomes by saying — without proof and contra the important points — that mail-in voting, which many states are pushing in the time of coronavirus, is ripe for fraud.

If Trump loses, it is not hard to imagine he’ll say the election was stolen though it almost surely won’t have already been.

Who gets to vote? — There are continued complaints, frequently among Democrats, that voter ID laws and voter access requirements are a form of voter suppression.

Add to that the truth that long lines often seem to occur in US cities, which frequently have more minorities and black Americans — Atlanta and Washington, DC, in just the final two weeks.

The main point here is that Democrats, generally speaking, are attempting to allow it to be easier for people to vote and Republicans, generally, are trying to make it more difficult.

But the truly amazing fear is that everybody loses faith in the outcomes.

What should we do? Here’s a Here’s a detailed list of 14 changes that could be made in the legal, media, politics and technology worlds, according to the Ad Hoc Committee for 2020 Election Fairness and Legitimacy, a panel of political scientists and policy experts created following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The first recommendation is for states to modify and improve their systems for providing and counting absentee and mail-in ballots.

Their sixth recommendation includes that media companies should transmit to the general public that, with the rise in how many mail-in and absentee ballots, the 2020 election could be “too close to call” for days after November 3.

That’s going to be interesting.