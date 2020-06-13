What Matters: 2020 is a watershed year — for better or worse

…it is universally recognized that 1968 was the peak year — the climactic year, a singular year, a year of events and sensations that cascaded with an intensity that was sometimes unbearable, sometimes ecstatic. In a modest way, 1968 was the sort of year that pushes history in some unforeseen, astonishing direction — a gentler little brother to 1492, 1776, 1848, 1914, 1945, and 2001.

All of those things should and will change the way our lives are lived, although it upsets normal and causes anxiety. But we still have 6 months to go.

A plot on the arc of moral justice

One aspect to consider is that what’s happening now, peaceful protests and a move toward change, will influence a generation of Americans, just like the events of 1968 did.

CNN’s Brandon Tensley talked to Lawrence Moore , a longtime protester who grew up in the ’60s — that he was 12 in 1968 — and said that what that he saw then sparked a lifetime of activism:

When I fast-forward to the present, I see how police brutality has been a part of my entire life as a black man. I spent my youth in the 1960s — I was 12 years of age when the 1968 riots happened — and was moved by watching figures like Stokely Carmichael and John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr.

There are children and adults watching this unfold, probably on Instagram or something I have not heard of. The true significance of these years comes in the retelling.

Protests help politicians learn

The University of Pennsylvania professor Daniel Gillion has looked over racial protests from the ’60s through the LA riots in the early ’90s. These episodes do change things , that he writes in the Washington Post:

My research finds politicians use racial protests to understand about U.S. race relations, helping them conform to the latest iteration of minority appeals and giving them an opening for political innovation. As politicians evaluate these protests, they are forced to make racial and ethnic concerns a higher priority than other problems facing the city, state, region or nation.

He argues that even just sustained small protests in congressional districts could change lawmakers’ minds. And he’s got data to back it up.

But why does change happen so slowly?

Perhaps the deepest frustration of thinking about 1968 and 2020 is enough time elapsed, the opportunities squandered, the lip service paid. In the realm of criminal justice, the prison population begun to skyrocket under Ronald Reagan and maintained accelerating for decades, until midway through the Obama Administration. Black Lives Matter began, in 2013, at the very least in part because even the Obama Presidency, for all its promise, proved not able to exert such a thing like a decisive influence on dilemmas of racism and police abuse.

Now we now have a President who is happy to invoke a loaded, racist threat by tweeting, “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” And, while the reply to every political question can not be Donald Trump, the fact is that the nation is light emitting diode by a demagogue whose political impulses are autocratic, whose rhetoric is deliberately divisive. No less infuriating is the truth that Trump, whose racist bona fides vary from his 1989 campaign from the Central Park Five to his usage of birtherism as a political launch pad, was elected by tens of an incredible number of Americans who either endorsed his bigotry or were willing to tolerate it. That base of support have not contracted to any significant degree, and persists still.

What 1968 was like

The Princeton historian Julian Zelizer wrote a stark description of 1968 here

The nation was stuck in the quagmire of Vietnam, with thousands of troops fighting for their lives in a useless conflict. Meanwhile, each day seemed to bring more news of turbulence at home because the anti-war movement brought ongoing clashes between activists and police. The nation was still reeling from a series of devastating riots the year before, stemming from the police harassment of African Americans in Newark, New Jersey, and Detroit, Michigan.

Two of the country’s most influential public figures, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, were tragically assassinated. President Lyndon Johnson announced on March 31, 1968, that he wouldn’t normally run for reelection, as the Democratic National Convention in Chicago disintegrated into violent confrontations between protesters and Mayor Richard Daley’s police.

With Alabama’s segregationist governor, George Wallace, running a third-party campaign that appealed to white ethnic anger in response to civil rights and the counterculture, Republican Richard Nixon won the presidency by promising the country however restore ‘law and order’ on the streets.

Trump likes that law and order theme a lot and it has tried to appropriate it for himself. But, as Peter Baker wrote in The New York Times, his rhetoric today sounds a lot more George Wallace ’68 (loser, segregationist) than it will Richard Nixon ’68 (two-termer who resigned in disgrace).

Is 2020 worse than 1968?

Zelizer also argued that 2020 is worse than 1968:

Covid-19 has killed not exactly twice as many Americans compared to the 58,000 who died in very nearly a decade of fighting in Vietnam…

… it has imperiled core civic institutions, like schools and houses of worship, and forced us to call home apart from relatives and buddies…

…We have a President who, unlike either Lyndon Johnson or Richard Nixon, doesn’t appear to care about governance…

…As some cities burn up, his response is to throw fuel on the fire…

… we have now live in a partisan world where our institutions perpetuate constant red-blue divisions over almost every issue, no matter what size or small they might be…

He continues to compare the economy of then to now, the threat to government programs from the recession and the persistence of racial inequality.

CNN’s James Blake made a different, heartbreaking case for why 2020 feels as though it could be worse:

A Trump victory in November, though, could derail any momentum generated by the protests, said Christopher Huff, a history professor at Beacon College in Florida who studies protest movements.

“It would be devastating,” Huff said. “If what’s happening now translates into an electoral defeat in November, that would be an indicator that what’s been going on may have lacked a grounding to effect long-term change.”

Counterpoint: 2020 is extraordinary

…here is what anyone around at that time will remember about 1968: The assassinations. The foreign warfare. The domestic carnage and bloodshed. The political chaos and division. The way that areas of the United States have seemed before week, in reaction to injustices, is just how much of the usa seemed 7 days a week. I think I could remember each week of that eventful year.

Hillary Clinton appears to fall into the Fallows camp. She said this week there are similarities between the activism of 1968 and 2020, but what we’re seeing in 2020 is a better kind of extraordinary

“There are certain similarities but I think the moment we are going through now is extraordinary in the best sense of the word.”

Hit record, change the world

The reporter Karen Grigsby Bates was 16 in 1968 and said recently on NPR that section of what makes 2020 feel so frenetic and unpredictable is the ability of anyone to hit record on an event just like the death of George Floyd:

What’s different is the fact that a lot of this is relayed straight away thanks to technology, to be able to, you know, perhaps not be a professional media person also to record something that’s happening in real time, push a button and send it on across the country and across the world really changes the ability dynamic in a large amount of ways.

What if it’s perhaps not 1968, but 1964?

But now that activists have gotten them in check and people has essentially rejected Trump’s characterization of these, they actually resemble the peaceful protests of 1964.

And those peaceful protests, that he noted, light emitting diode directly to the Civil Rights Act.

What if it’s none of the above mentioned?

It is tempting but problematic to draw easy inferences linking past and present. Glib comparisons obscure what persists from the 1960s, reducing a long movement for racial justice to a comparison of presidential rhetoric. Seeing 1968 and 2020 as flash points in law and order, as moments of “culture war,” causes it to be difficult to see what has changed over significantly more than a half-century. The who, the where and the why of 2020 can not be boiled right down to a reprise of 1968, nor can we predict political responses by catching a glimpse of days gone by through our rearview mirrors.