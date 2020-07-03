What Matters: 2020 has lasted forever and gone by in a flash

We’ve lived through a global pandemic and an unprecedented shutdown of the economy and almost all facets of contemporary life, from airline travel to the standard routines of work and school. But the suspension of normalcy created space for a vast reconsideration of race, class and history not merely in the united states but around the globe.

In some ways the first half 2020 lasted forever and in different ways it’s gone by in a flash, with none of the normal markers of holidays, festivities, travel, friends and family.

Nuclear chain reactions don’t just happen

The coronavirus simultaneously jeopardized the conveniences and social contracts that endure modern society.

But it is also exposed the social and racial walls that make society so painfully unequal. The pandemic caused economic calamity, which helped spark massive social justice protests in the space of six months.

No one knows what’s coming next. But none of this happened overnight.

We might have seen it all coming

We could have seen the pandemic coming, because pandemics happen and scientists and good government types have already been warning for a very long time that the big one was coming.

“Of course, the thing that people ask: ‘What keeps you most up at night in the biodefense world?’ Pandemic flu, of course,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, prophetically , in April of 2019, at a biodefense summit, as CNN’s KFile reported.

“History tells us that we will definitely get surprised in the next few years,” he said, warning policymakers to pay awareness of the world wide nature of disease, which doesn’t respect borders.

Will this time vary?

We could have already had a national reckoning on race because there were opportunities every single day, not just every few years. We could have had it with Trayvon Martin before Eric Garner, before Michael Brown, before Tamir Rice, before Walter Scott, before Freddie Gray, before Sandra Bland, before Philando Castile, before Botham Jean, before Atatiana Jefferson, before Breonna Taylor, before George Floyd (and countless other people).

We’ve had national reckonings on race in the 1860s and the 1960s and sporadically in between.

They’ve featured moments of righteousness, such as once the Civil Rights Act passed after a massive protest movement.

They’ve featured moments we should regret, such as the amount of Confederate nostalgia in the 1920s, when so lots of the symbols honoring rebels were raised which are now being brought down.

“How can people not understand why people are reacting the way they are? It’s history again, again and again,” said the director Spike Lee all through an appearance on CNN in May at the height of the Floyd protests. “This is not new. We saw it with the riots in the ’60s, with the assassination of Dr. King. Every time something jumps off and we don’t get our justice, people are reacting the way they feel they have to be heard.”

And while there is truly a new attention being paid to the problem, especially in corporate America and in the halls of Congress, we’ll have to wait and see what undoubtedly comes of it.

Policies that change the main causes of inequality in housing and wealth? It’ll take a while

A world on hold. A weird reality

In the meantime, face masks cover our expressions in public, distance governs our social lives, nearly all of our interactions are on line and so much of the planet is on hold even as we wait for a vaccine.

After four months, distance is starting to feel almost normal. And some elements of this weird new reality — grab-and-go restaurants, online doctor’s visits, drive-by graduations and those Zoom family milestones — will definitely outlast the crisis that created them.

But the scariness and uncertainty outweigh anything else.

And the message from the US government, using its mangled efforts to help organizations and its confusing messages on public health instructions, is that folks are, more and more, on their own.

A leader centered on divisions

One of the most painful lessons we’ve learned this season is about government — and what a lack of it will to all of us.

The refusal of the federal government to lead states to maintain social distance requirements will be remembered as an abdication of responsibility.

The President, as CNN’s Kevin Liptak writes, knows just how to stoke divisions in this country, but he’s avoided stepping up to tackle difficult problems unless, like tax cuts, they’re beneficial to him or speak to the fraction of the country that produces up his base.

He’s still actively trying to dismantle Obamacare at a time when most of the country sees the requirement for medical health insurance. That effort would feel much different if he’d a want to replace it.

But don’t forget that the racial politics Trump so eagerly stokes have been around for decades. Richard Nixon tried to be a “law and order” President too. The GOP’s “Southern strategy” of appealing to White voters has been a continuing project in recent years. They took that mantle from Southern Democrats of even earlier times, who became some of the Republicans of today

Now there’s a new generation of politicians rising in Trump’s image.

The great immediate question of Trump’s presidency is whether his politics will outlast the crises he’s ignoring. Before 2020 is over, Americans will take stock of the nation and their situation and conduct a referendum on his boasts of a return to greatness. We’ll observe how things look when we finally get to January.