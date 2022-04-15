Home Armenia What mandate did the people give to Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates?... Armenia What mandate did the people give to Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates? The ruling power contradicts its pre-election promises | Morning: By Thomas Delong - April 15, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail What mandate did the people give to Nikol Pashinyan and his teammates? The ruling power contradicts its pre-election promises | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia Shirak governor’s brother resigned, daughter-in-law resigned ․ brother leaves the ranks of the CP | Morning: Armenia “Genesis Armenia” think tank demands immediate removal of the anti-national government of Armenia | Morning: Armenia Jesus’ Tabernacle in Armenia | Morning: Recent Posts Trump reveals why he resists funding US postal service Biden administration extends student loan moratorium 90 more days NextGen investing: How millennials are building their portfolios Mo Salah gives his shirt to young Liverpool fan after scoring his 100th Premier... Bitcoin price plunge isn’t over just yet: JP Morgan Most Popular As a result of negotiations between the Russian peacekeeping troops and the Azeri troops,... On April 15, near the settlement of Seysulan in the Martakert region, the Azerbaijani armed forces committed a violation in the neutral zone of... The air temperature in Armenia will rise by 8-10 degrees No precipitation is expected in the capital on April 16-20. On April 20, the wind is expected to intensify with a speed of 14-17... Russia announces difficulties with cargo transportation ․ International companies refuse to cooperate Several international freight companies still refuse to transport Russian goods, which creates temporary difficulties for us, said the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. "Currently,... Azerbaijan violates line of contact in the direction of Artsakh’s Martakert region ․ ... The Russian peacekeepers registered one case of violation of the line of contact by the Azerbaijani side in the settlement of Yarimja (Hatsavan) in... Paying for gas in rubles will be beneficial for Armenia in case a common... Paying for Russian gas in rubles is so beneficial for Armenia that there will be no need to buy dollars from international banks or...