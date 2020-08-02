What Mamelodi Sundowns need to defend the PSL title – skipper Kekana

The Brazilians will deal with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs in their staying PSL video games, and likewise meet Bidvest Wits in the Nedbank Cup

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has actually acknowledged that it will be ‘challenging’ for his side to reach the Nedbank Cup last, and has actually stressed that they will need substantial ‘psychological strength’ to declare a 3rd straight Premier Soccer League title.

What might be an eventful August waits for Sundowns, who mark their return to competitive action with a Nedbank Cup semi- last face-off versus Bidvest Wits onSaturday

Three days later on, coach Pitso Mosimane and his males resume their league project by hosting Orlando Pirates at Dobsonville Stadium, prior to visiting their closest title competitors Kaizer Chiefs at Orlando Stadium on August 27.

While facing what appears to be difficult matches, Kekana is treasuring the projects which he states offers his side substantial inspiration.

“We have to beat Bidvest Wits. Our games against Wits are always difficult,” stated Kekana according toIOL “There’s a great deal of inspiration for us in the last staying matches, that’s for sure.

“We all understand the importance of winning,” he included. “Our psychological strength will be needed in these last [league] video games.

“There are a great deal of things that are not football associated …