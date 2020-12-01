if you are a huge fan of the talented Ryan Gallagher, then you must have noticed that there was something irregular about season 19 of The Voice. The show aired live on Monday, but there was an absence of one contestant, Ryan Gallagher.

Ryan Gallagher is a vocalist who is trained in the old-classical form of music. He hails from Ada, Michigan. Ryan belonged to team Kelly Clarkson and was among the Top 17 who went for the face-off. He was among the contestants who were in the 4-Way Knockout that had taken place just last week.

Reason Behind Ryan Gallagher Leaving The Voice

As Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, made the announcement about the winner at the top of Monday’s shows, he had something else to share as well. It was also announced to the viewers that Ryan Gallagher had to leave the show.

After this announcement came up, fans started speculating over it. According to them, Gallagher left due to family issues. They came to this conclusion as Gallagher had mentioned to the coaches about his mother getting hospitalized as she had been infected by the coronavirus.

Later, the 31-year-old singer reached out to his fans over Instagram. In his Instagram stories, he thanked all of his fans for expressing concern over him and made things clear. He mentioned that the reason for his departure had nothing to do with family issues.

The exact reason was known from a source later. It was reported that because Gallagher broke some strict protocols concerning the Coronavirus, he was restricted to join The Voice. This move was taken by the officials of the show in order to protect the crew members, the coaches, and fellow contestants.