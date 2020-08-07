What lineup changes can we expect from Keefe for Game Four? – TheLeafsNation

It goes to say that there was something broken with the Leafs during the third period of Game #3. Whether it was players not being able to match up against an aggressive push from the Blue Jackets, whether they were gassed after eight intense periods of hockey so far this week, or if it was just a relaxed attitude towards what looked a win they could cruise to, there are a lot of signs pointing to some changes needing to be made to the lineup.

More or less Sheldon Keefe confirmed that changes are coming, but equally unsurprising is the fact that he’s not going to share what those changes are…

Sheldon Keefe says #Leafs are discussing some shifts to the lineup for Game 4, but “we’re not going to talk about that now.” — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) August 7, 2020

Given that we have nothing else to go by, I’ve turned to the TLN Contributor team to put together either their best guess at what could happen, but much more importantly, the change that they’d like to see to the lineup for Game Four.

Scott Maxwell

While there is potential that that lineup change could be Johnsson, I’m not holding my breath. So I’ll argue that the biggest change that should be made is adjusting the top six. The big four have been fine, but Hyman and Mikheyev have seemed pretty average and maybe changing…