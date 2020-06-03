What lies behind the keen support for a one state solution? – Middle East Monitor

Quite a lot of media retailers, a few of them linked to the Palestinian Authority, have intentionally performed down Israel’s determination to annex areas of the West Bank, and even welcomed the proposal. They claimed that its implementation will result in a “one-state” answer, which can finally permit the Palestinians to rule Israel given their demographic superiority. It’s the fairly fantastical principle.

The individuals making such claims assume that Israel will grant the Palestinians in the annexed territories citizenship in order that they may mechanically be granted the identical political rights that the Zionists take pleasure in. It is silly to suppose this manner, and those that have applauded the concept are merciless people who accomplish that with a purpose to discourage the Palestinians from difficult Israeli annexation plans.

Such calls additionally create an surroundings that permits the PA management to not be decisive in difficult Israel over annexation and whether or not or to not proceed safety coordination with the Zionist entity. Tel Aviv has confirmed that no elementary change to the latter has taken place, regardless of PA President Mahmoud Abbas’s announcement that his authorities has cancelled all agreements with Israel.

It is obvious that the Palestinian mouthpieces who cling to this misleading engagement with the subject of annexation are demeaning the collective consciousness of the individuals by presenting a very simplistic notion which fully ignores actuality.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed Israel Hayom that Israel won’t grant the Palestinians in the annexed areas Israeli citizenship, those that are demanding that the potential vitality of annexation can be utilized for good, regardless of its weak spot, are nonetheless persevering with with their delusion. While the PA management has not adopted this place publicly, it’s neither confronting it nor exposing its aims. “One state” won’t be condemned by the PA in order that it spares itself from having to take the measures essential to confront annexation.

The Palestinian voices calling for annexation to be exploited as a push in the direction of a “one state” answer insult the individuals of Palestine and their consciousness. The individuals are absolutely conscious that the extreme-right authorities underneath Netanyahu goes forward with its annexation with a purpose to Judaise Palestinian land and create extra info on the floor. It won’t permit something which may threaten Israel’s “Jewish” character by granting Israeli citizenship to extra Palestinians; 20 per cent of Israelis are already Palestinian Arabs, bear in mind.

Netanyahu has made the process of those voices very troublesome. His refusal to grant Israeli citizenship to the Palestinians in the areas to be annexed signifies that the course of will give the apartheid regime in the West Bank a political framework.

What raises doubts about the causes for individuals to make “one state” claims, particularly these related to the PA and its safety businesses, is the proven fact that pushing such concepts is inside the context that the Ramallah authority is sending reassuring messages to the occupation state concerning its true motives. For instance, the Zionist media reported that safety cooperation classes between leaders of the PA and Israel are nonetheless ongoing. Moreover, the PA stresses that it’s going to not permit any outbreak of “violence”, by which it means resistance motion in opposition to Israel’s army occupation. It is clear that thwarting resistance operations requires a diploma of safety cooperation with Israel.

Hence, these deceptive messages are principally calling for the Palestinians to give up and settle for Israel’s annexation to permit the PA management to keep away from a confrontation which will require it to pay a heavy value. They have to be stopped.

This article first appeared in Arabic in the New Khaleej on 1 June 2020

The views expressed on this article belong to the writer and don’t essentially replicate the editorial coverage of Middle East Monitor.